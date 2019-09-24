Menu
A call to Southern Cross University resulted in a full lockdown with authorities believing the threat of someone targeting the campus to be credible. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Police still looking for hoaxer involved in SCU lockdown

Aisling Brennan
by
24th Sep 2019 1:00 PM
POLICE are yet to make any arrests one week after an alleged hoax shut down the Southern Cross University Lismore campus.

After police received a lengthy phone call on Tuesday afternoon from a man allegedly possessing firearms and threatening the campus, SCU was placed into lockdown as officers combed the buildings for any signs of a suspicious person.

However, after five hours in lockdown police were confident there was no suspicious activity and staff and students were allowed to leave campus.

NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed investigations are ongoing under Strike Force Heininger, which was set up in response to the possible threat last week.

"Police are unaware of any current threat to SCU at Lismore," she said.

Previously, SCU Vice Chancellor Adam Shoemaker said the university was working closely with police to assist the investigation.

