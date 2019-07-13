Police to focus on drugs at Splendour in the Grass

"BE SAFE, not silly” is the message from NSW Police as tens of thousands of people prepare to flock to next weekend's Splendour in the Grass.

Tweed-Byron district commander Superintendent Dave Roptell said there would be a large police presence at Byron Bay for the festival.

He said a heavy focus on illicit drugs would be the top priority of his officers, who are aiming to ensure the safety of patrons over the three-day festival.

"I would urge everyone to think of the consequences of taking, possessing or supplying prohibited drugs,” Supt Roptell said.

"If you bring illicit drugs into the festival you will expect to be caught and arrested.”

The district commander said there would be more police at the event compared to previous years.

"We will have more staff than in years gone by, especially due to the influx of patrons, which is expected to be over 40,000,” he said.

"I want to ensure people enjoy the event safely and responsibly.”

Splendour in the Grass will begin next Friday at North Byron Parklands.