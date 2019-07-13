Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at Splendour in the Grass 2018.
Police at Splendour in the Grass 2018. Marc Stapelberg
News

Police to focus on drugs at Splendour in the Grass

Michael Doyle
by
13th Jul 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"BE SAFE, not silly” is the message from NSW Police as tens of thousands of people prepare to flock to next weekend's Splendour in the Grass.

Tweed-Byron district commander Superintendent Dave Roptell said there would be a large police presence at Byron Bay for the festival.

He said a heavy focus on illicit drugs would be the top priority of his officers, who are aiming to ensure the safety of patrons over the three-day festival.

"I would urge everyone to think of the consequences of taking, possessing or supplying prohibited drugs,” Supt Roptell said.

"If you bring illicit drugs into the festival you will expect to be caught and arrested.”

The district commander said there would be more police at the event compared to previous years.

"We will have more staff than in years gone by, especially due to the influx of patrons, which is expected to be over 40,000,” he said.

"I want to ensure people enjoy the event safely and responsibly.”

Splendour in the Grass will begin next Friday at North Byron Parklands.

drugs splendour in the grass splendour in the grass 2019 tweed byron police tweed news tweed police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Defence is key for defending premiers in lead-up to finals

    premium_icon Defence is key for defending premiers in lead-up to finals

    Rugby League "We have learnt not to take any team lightly,” Raiders coach says ahead of clash with bottom-placed Evans Head.

    The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    premium_icon The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    Lifestyle Angry men, crying mums all in a day's work for NAB's DV team

    Justice for woman kidnapped, raped by truckie in two-day ordeal

    premium_icon Justice for woman kidnapped, raped by truckie in two-day...

    Crime The horrific attack was recorded on a phone message bank.

    Splendour In The Grass re-sale terms under investigation

    premium_icon Splendour In The Grass re-sale terms under investigation

    Music Splendour In The Grass re-sale terms being investigated