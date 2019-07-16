Police to increase patrols after LEDA Kings Forest complaint

LEDA has appealed to the police at Tweed Heads and Kingscliff to increase patrols along Depot Rd, which leads to Kings Forest.

LEDA has appealed to the police at Tweed Heads and Kingscliff to increase patrols along Depot Rd, which leads to Kings Forest. TREVOR VEALE

TRESPASSERS on land owned by Gold Coast billionaire Bob Ell have been warned by NSW Police they are committing an offence.

A statement released on the Tweed-Byron Police District Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon alleges a number of people have entered Kings Forest, owned by LEDA Developments PTY LTD, for to ride motorbikes and 4WDs.

LEDA has appealed to the police at Tweed Heads and Kingscliff to increase patrols along Depot Rd, which leads to Kings Forest.

NSW Police have released this image outlining the area of Kings Forest owned by LEDA Developments. NSW Police

Police allege a number of vehicles have been seen at the location for extended periods, parked on the public road with obvious signs of being used to transport for motor cycles.

Police have warned it is an offence to trespass on the LEDA owned site without written permission will be committing an offence.

It is the second Leda property on the Tweed which has been targeted by motor bike riders and four wheel trespassers with the developer having to take action on his Cobaki estate to the west of the Gold Coast Airport.

Tweed police have also been called there to prevent trespassers taking advantage to the cleared space to joy ride.

Boundary fence signs warning of hefty penalties for any unauthorised people caught on the site.

An image of the boundary area which is owned by LEDA has been released.