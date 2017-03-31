Body found in ex-Cyclone Debbie floods

MEMBERS of the public have told NSW Police a body was found at South Murwillumbah, as the town was inundated with flood waters.

A spokeswoman confirmed NSW Police officers are investigating reports of a body being found, but their efforts are been hampered by bad weather.

"We can't physically get there to the site where the body has been reported so we cannot confirm a person was deceased or that is was flood-related," the police spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said the matter was complicated and police would continue to attempt to access the area.

NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Mark Morrow earlier said there were 130 flood rescues overnight on Thursday, but not everyone who called for help could be reached.

"There could be people overnight that perished in that flood, we don't know at this stage," he told ABC television on Friday.

"We expect this morning that as we start to go out and try to find people that made those calls overnight, there could be some very distressing news."

Morrow repeated his concerns on another media outlet.

''I suspect we may find people have been deceased.'' he said.