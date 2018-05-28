Police union hopes squad won't drain local resources

THE local branch of the Police Association of NSW has responded to news of a new squad to target organised crime.

A Tweed Byron Police District branch official Darren McCaughey said the Northern Rivers Regional Enforcement Squad, set to be in place from June and designed to tackle gun and drug-related organised crime, would be a positive thing for the region.

But he hoped it would be properly staffed and would not place undue pressure on the command's existing staff.

The squad, announced last week, is expected to consist of one sergeant and four constables.

It will be based at Tweed Heads Police Station but will service both the Tweed Byron and Richmond Police Districts.

Mr McCaughey said a specialised team of additional resources like this one had been part of a campaign run by local members.

"It's a fantastic step forward for the Tweed Byron and Richmond Police Districts,” Mr McCaughey said.

"It is great to see that the decision-makers seem to be listening.

"We do hope, though, that the squad does not put a drain on our local policing resources over time as things progress.”

In announcing the squad, Northern Region Assistant Commissioner Max Mitchell said it would be well-supported by other facets of NSW Police and their Queensland counterparts while Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the team would be made up of new additions and would not directly take jobs from local stations.

Mr McCaughey hoped this wouldn't worsen the already strained workload of the region's police.

"In addition to being able to target organised crime with this squad, we also want to be able to provide the best response possible to the day-to-day police responsibilities,” he said.

"The RES squad will need supportive resources which we hope will always be additional to the ones we currently have locally.”