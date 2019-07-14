MISSING CHILDREN: Pictures released as police ask for help

Pictures of four missing children and car driven from Rockhampton to northern NSW

POLICE now believe that four children who have driven a four-wheel-drive from Rockhampton to New South Wales over the weekend are currently in the Grafton area.

In a notice posted to the Coffs/Clarence Facebook page, police are urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the four children to contact police immediately.

It is understood a 14-year-old boy, two 13-year-old boys, and a 10--year-old girl took the silver 2004 Nissan Patrol (pictured) with Queensland registration 271JTT from Gracemere in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The group took fishing rods, cash and one of the children left a note to his family indicating he was leaving.

The four-wheel drive was sighted at a service station in Banana, located in central Queensland south of Rockhampton at 4.45am when it was involved in a petrol stealing incident.

It is believed the vehicle has since travelled across the border to New South Wales and was sighted near Glen Innes early Sunday afternoon.

The 14-year-old boy is described as Caucasian, 150cm tall with a solid build, brown hair, green eyes and a fair complexion.

One of the 13-year-olds is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall with a slim build, brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.

The second 13-year-old is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall with black hair and hazel eyes.

The 10-year-old girl is described as Caucasian, 150cm tall with a slim build, light brown hair and a fair complexion.

