Police urge vigilance after spate of break-ins

Tweed Byron Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen has urged residents to be extra vigilant after a new spate of break-ins.

POLICE have made a renewed plea for vigilance after a further spate of break-ins on the Tweed.

Tweed Byron Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen said there had been a number of incidents, particularly in Casuarina on the Tweed Coast and Banora Point, in recent weeks.

This has involved several car thefts, and Insp Cullen warned many of the thefts were "opportunistic”.

He urged residents to ensure they properly secured their homes garages and cars and avoid leaving keys in their cars.

A silver Toyota Hilux, stolen from Casuarina this week, was spotted at Broadbeach on the Gold Coast overnight, while some have been recovered, Insp Cullen said.

"Clearly people are coming down from (the Gold Coast) and engaging in crime,” Insp Cullen said.

"So we just want people to be vigilant and to look out for each other and look out for themselves.

"Casuarina and Banora Point are two areas of interest at the moment.

"We certainly are putting effort into getting into that area.

"We want to know about anything that is suspicious so we can... investigate.”

He said police had identified a second person of interest after charging one person in relation to an alleged break-in at the Coles supermarket at Banora Central, on the corner of Fraser and Leisure Drives.

A Coles employee arrived to begin their shift early Saturday morning to find two people operating a grinder in the store.

The employee phoned Triple 0 and remained safe while police arrived. They arrested one person at the scene.

"They did the right thing, they called us and they kept out of it,” Insp Cullen said.

He said there was "no indication” the store break-in was connected to other incidents, but police haven't ruled this out and investigations are ongoing.