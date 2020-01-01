Police urgently searching for missing teen and baby

Paige Solomon, 17, and her eight-month-old baby girl were last seen getting off a bus at Tweed City Shopping Centre.

AN urgent search is underway for a teenager and her missing baby daughter.

Police are “urgently appealing” for assistance in tracking down Paige Solomon, 17, and her eight-month-old baby girl who were last seen getting off a bus at Tweed City Shopping Centre.

The mother and daughter were last seen at noon yesterday, neither have been seen since.

Police believe she may be heading towards Townsville, via Brisbane.

In a statement, New South Wales police said they hold concerns for their welfare due to their ages.

“Family and police hold concerns for her and the baby’s welfare due to their ages,” the statement read

“Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Paige who is described as being of caucasian appearance, with a small build, between 155cm and 160cm tall, with brown/red shoulder-length curly hair and a fair complexion.

“She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt (with black lines radiating out), frayed denim shorts, black/brown thongs and a silver infinity ring on her right hand.

“Officers from Tweed Heads/Byron Police District urge anyone who sees Paige and the baby to contact police immediately.”

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers immediately on 1800 333 000.