Police want help catching Razorback creeps

SEX HOTSPOT: The Razorback public toilets which are being used by male cruisers as a meeting place for sex. Scott Davis

POLICE are seeking assistance from the public to help catch the creeps meeting up for sex at the Razorback public toilets in Tweed Heads.

The Tweed Daily News reported earlier this week that Razorback was "running rampant” as a gay-sex hotspot for male cruisers looking for a "quick thrill”.

And now, police want the help of the community to arrest and charge the men.

A Tweed Police spokesperson said they had been conducting several undercover and visible operations in the Razorback area due to complaints from council and the community.

"Tweed Heads Police with the assistance from officers from Tweed Shire Council and residents have also completed a safety audit of the area with recommendations being provided to assist Tweed Shire Council,” the spokesperson said.

"Police encourage the local community to report anyone seen acting in an inappropriate manner to police.

"Record as many details as possible regarding the people acting in a suspicious or offensive manner and their vehicles being driven.”

Razorback has become so notorious for male "cruisers” that Tweed Shire Council was forced to tear down a dodgy picnic area earlier this year which was being used by men to have sex discreetly.

BEFORE AND AFTER: Tweed Shire Council has torn down a dodgy picnic area which was used by men to have sex discreetly.

The council has also placed temporary fencing around a water tank which was being used to hide sexual activities.

Residents in the Razorback area have suggested the toilet block be decommissioned in an effort to take back the area and destroy its creepy reputation.

Any information on suspicious or lewd activity can be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.