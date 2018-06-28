Police warn drivers following two crashes in 24 hours

A 40-year-old female passenger was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition after a car hit trees on Tyalgum Rd in Eungella.

POLICE have warned drivers to slow down following crashes in South Murwillumbah and Eungella yesterday.

Police were called to South Murwillumbah about 11am yesterday after an Izuzu truck crashed with a Honda sedan on Tweed Valley Way.

The 18-year-old female driver of the sedan was initially trapped in the vehicle before she was freed by emergency services.

She was treated by paramedics and airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital with injuries to her head, collarbone and ribs.

Police said her injuries have been described as non-life-threatening.

The 56-year-old driver of the truck was uninjured.

In another incident, police were called to Tyalgum Rd in Eungella at around 1.30pm after a Holden Commodore collided with a number of trees down an embankment.

The 40-year-old female passenger suffered injuries to her head, pelvis and legs and was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The 36-year-old male drivers suffered minor injuries and was taken to Murwillumbah Hospital for mandatory testing.

Tweed police said they were investigating the circumstances around both incidents and reminded the community to consider their actions while on the road.

They said police would continue to target drivers for dangerous behaviours including speeding, drink and drug-driving, mobile phone use and not wearing seatbelts.

Police are urging anyone with information on the incidents to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.