24°
News

Police warn of counterfeit notes on the Tweed

Police have warned of counterfeit currency circulating on the Tweed.
Police have warned of counterfeit currency circulating on the Tweed. Amanda Balmer

POLICE have warned of counterfeit currency after a dodgy $50 note was found in Banora Point.

A licensed premise found the note, which appeared to be counterfeit, in their takings on Thursday night.

The note has been seized for examination and police are conducting further inquiries.

They have urged anyone with information about counterfeit notes to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

Police have also warned residents that it is an offence to knowingly possess counterfeit banknotes.

Suspect banknotes should be given to State or Federal police.

If they prove to be genuine banknotes, you will receive the full value for them.

Police said anyone who comes across a banknote which they suspect to be counterfeit should handle the suspect banknote as little as possible and store it in an envelope; note any relevant information, such as how it came into your possession; and report the matter immediately to police.

Businesses are within their rights to refuse notes they have concerns about.

Tweed Daily News
Council divided over 'Yes' vote for same-sex marriage

Council divided over 'Yes' vote for same-sex marriage

An extraordinary meeting will be held at 5.30pm on Wednesday, September 27 at the Murwillumbah Chambers.

Tweed student's take on State spelling bee

SMART COOKIE: Barkers Vale Public School student Kaara Stephens-Smith and Terranora Public School student Bradley Gilmour competed in the Premier's Spelling Bee.

Tweed schools sent their best spellers to the finals.

Have your say on the future of drone safety laws

The community has an opportunity to have a say on future drone laws.

Community can weigh in on the future of Australia's drone rules

Stars align for outdoor cinema at Cabarita

The new Cabarita Beach Outdoor Cinema has taken shape in the park behind Cabarita Surf Life Saving Club.

"We're hoping the community will come along and support it”

Local Partners