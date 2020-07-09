Menu
BORDER CROSSING: Tweed Byron Police District posted in social media a reminder that exemptions for those needing to cross the border from Victoria to NSW are available online via the Service NSW website.
Police warn of strong border compliance measures

Alison Paterson
9th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
THE border to NSW will be under a large-scale police operation with police officers assisted by personnel from the Australian Defence Force, and other government agencies.

On Wednesday afternoon Tweed Byron Police District posted in social media these restrictions would be in place to ensure compliance with the Public Health Orders.

The post reminded everyone that exemptions for those wishing to cross the border from Victoria to NSW are available online via the Service NSW website.

Inspector Mick Dempsey said there had been "no dramas" he was aware of at the NSW and Queensland border.

The Public Health (COVID-19 NSW and Victorian Border) Order 2020 states that from misnight Wednesday, no one can enter NSW from Victoria, unless they can meet exemption criteria.

Fines apply to those who breach Public Health Orders or falsify information when applying for exemptions.

As those with exemptions begin to pass through checkpoints, police are asking people to come prepared and ready to produce relevant documents and identification information, such as drivers' licences and medical certificates.

Those without exemptions will be turned back.

It is anticipated the first 72 hours will be challenging while the process is in its infancy. Police are asking those who don't need to cross the border to avoid doing so.

For more information about exemptions or to apply for a permit, click here.

coronavirusnorthernrivers covid-19 restrictions northern rivers health state border closures tweed byron police district
