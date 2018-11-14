Police warn Tweed drivers following fiery crash

Firefighters at the scene of the crash on Tweed Valley Way yesterday.

POLICE have warned drivers to remain vigilant after a truck and caravan burst into flames at Tumbulgum yesterday during a fiery crash crash on Tweed Valley Way.

Police said about 11am on November 13, a Kenworth truck was driving on Tweed Valley Way at an estimated speed of 90km/h.

The driver of the truck allegedly did not notice warning signs telling vehicles to slow down until they were 200m from the Riverside Dr intersection, where cars were backed up and a traffic control person held a slow sign.

Still travelling at 90km/h, the truck driver feared they would not stop in time and braked heavily, causing the truck to skid and slide sideways with the side of the truck crossing into the oncoming lane.

A vehicle towing a caravan was unable to avoid the truck and collided with the passenger side of the Kenworth, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

Another vehicle was able to narrowly avoid hitting the truck.

All drivers and passengers were able to remove themselves from the vehicles with only minor injuries before the vehicles became engulfed in flames.

Police said the incident was an example of the importance of being vigilant while driving and reducing speed in work zones.