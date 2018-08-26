Menu
Login
Police are warning motorists to take care on the roads in wet weather after a caravan rolled over on the Pacific Hwy near Clothiers Creek.
Police are warning motorists to take care on the roads in wet weather after a caravan rolled over on the Pacific Hwy near Clothiers Creek. Adam Hourigan
Crime

Police warning after heavy rain causes caravan roll-over

by Nikki Todd
26th Aug 2018 12:07 PM

POLICE are warning to motorists to take care on the roads during wet weather following a caravan roll-over on the Pacific Highway near Cabarita this morning.

Southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway near Clothiers Creek Road were closed for just over an hour this morning after a 4WD and caravan rolled about 7.30am this morning.

The accident occurred about one kilometre south of the Clothiers Creek Road exit on the Pacific Highway.

The occupants sustained minor injuries and were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

Both southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway were blocked for about 30 minutes with traffic diversions in place.

Shortly after 8am one south-bound lane was opened with both lanes opened to south-bound traffic before 9am.

Heavy rain was falling at the time of the crash.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down in the wet and drive to the road conditions in the current wet and rainy surroundings.

caravan roll-over clothiers creek road pacific highway accident tweed byron police district
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Banana Festival in all its glory

    GALLERY: Banana Festival in all its glory

    Life The rain stayed away as residents packed the streets of Murwillumbah

    • 26th Aug 2018 11:18 AM
    • 1 mur70
    Do you have a selective memory?

    Do you have a selective memory?

    News LIVING NATURALLY: The reason why you might be forgetting info

    Drug supply charge lands woman in custody

    Drug supply charge lands woman in custody

    Crime Police allege she had about an ounce of the drug 'ice'

    Bowls round-up

    Bowls round-up

    Sport Check out all the action from across the greens in the Tweed

    Local Partners