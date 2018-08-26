Police warning after heavy rain causes caravan roll-over

Police are warning motorists to take care on the roads in wet weather after a caravan rolled over on the Pacific Hwy near Clothiers Creek.

POLICE are warning to motorists to take care on the roads during wet weather following a caravan roll-over on the Pacific Highway near Cabarita this morning.

Southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway near Clothiers Creek Road were closed for just over an hour this morning after a 4WD and caravan rolled about 7.30am this morning.

The accident occurred about one kilometre south of the Clothiers Creek Road exit on the Pacific Highway.

The occupants sustained minor injuries and were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

Both southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway were blocked for about 30 minutes with traffic diversions in place.

Shortly after 8am one south-bound lane was opened with both lanes opened to south-bound traffic before 9am.

Heavy rain was falling at the time of the crash.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down in the wet and drive to the road conditions in the current wet and rainy surroundings.