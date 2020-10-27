Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

EXPLAINER: What are the key policies for each party in the Queensland election?
Politics

Policy quiz: Who to vote for in state election

27th Oct 2020 5:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Having trouble deciding how you're going to cast your vote at Saturday's state election?

If you're not one of the hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders who've already put pencil to paper, time is running out to make up your mind about who should run the state for the next four years.

We're here to help with a handy, and occasionally tongue-in-cheek, 15-question quiz that explores the important policies and generates a suggestion of who represents you best based on your responses.

editors picks queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen flown to hospital after serious crash

        Premium Content Teen flown to hospital after serious crash

        News EMERGENCY services were called to the scene on the Pacific Highway early this morning.

        'Going to f---ing kill you': Man threatens council worker

        Premium Content 'Going to f---ing kill you': Man threatens council worker

        Crime A LISMORE man has pleaded guilty to intimidating a council worker in Byron Bay and...

        Sporting club asked parents to volunteer for Palmer

        Premium Content Sporting club asked parents to volunteer for Palmer

        Politics Parents asked to volunteer for Palmer’s party to gain sponsorship

        Outrageous jokes about ‘confiscated’ coke at wild party

        Premium Content Outrageous jokes about ‘confiscated’ coke at wild party

        Crime Cocaine was snorted off the breasts of model, court hears