Political candidate praised after heroic citizen's arrest

STATE Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot has been praised in Parliament following a dramatic citizen's arrest which saw him crash-tackle one of four offenders who led police on a cross-border crime spree that forced the area into lock down.

Mr Elliot was at Tweed City Shopping Centre on Monday afternoon with his wife, Richmond MP Justine Elliot, both former police officers, when they heard sirens and saw four offenders running towards them.

As they were approached, Mr Elliot's police instincts kicked in and he crash-tackled one of the offenders to the ground, while Mrs Elliot helped detain them until police arrived.

"I am a former police officer, I suppose that training kicks in," Mr Elliot said.

"I am fine. Our police do good work everyday and the last thing they need is people out there not doing the right thing by our community."

State Labor Candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot. Contributed

In an ironic twist of fate, the incident could not have come at a better time for the Tweed candidate, who has been constantly pushing for increased police numbers in the region.

Mr Elliot tweeted on Tuesday: "Yesterday's police incident at Tweed Heads South is a timely reminder of the dangers police face everyday in the efforts to keep our community safe. The fact is we need more police in Tweed = safer communities."

Born in Newcastle, Mr Elliot met his wife in the Queensland Police Service and holds the 10-year police service medal for diligent and ethical service.

Last month, a petition by Mr Elliot for more police officers in the area was presented to State Parliament with 535 signatures from Tweed residents.

BATTLE LINES: State Labor Candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot petitions for more police in the Tweed.

During a Parliamentary speech last night, NSW Shadow Minister for the North Coast Walt Secord praised Mr Elliot for confronting the offenders at Tweed City.

"Craig immediately moved in to confront the four males at the top of a set of stairs as they tried to enter the shopping centre," Mr Secord said.

"In doing so, he crash-tackled one of the four males who were racing towards him. Justine also helped Craig restrain the offender until police arrived to take the individual into custody.

"Craig Elliot exemplifies the strong sense of what is right and wrong and the willingness to step up in the interests of the broader community.

"The incident in the Tweed demonstrates that the North Coast needs more police not fewer."