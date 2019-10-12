Political entertainment arrives on the Tweed

NSW Opposition Leader Jodi McKay outside the Tweed Heads Police Station, calling on the state government to dispatch more police officers to the Tweed-Byron command.

AN UNASSUMING Thursday turned into a war of words on the Far North Coast with a trio of politicians firing shots at any given opportunity.

Federal MP for Richmond Justine Elliot dipped her toes into state-government issues, when she launched a petition calling for more police offices in the Tweed-Byron command.

She was flanked by NSW Opposition Leader Jodi McKay who made her first visit to the Tweed since becoming head of the Labor Party.

The pair went on the attack, saying state member for Tweed Geoff Provest was "neglecting" the community's safety by not advocating for more police officers.

"Can I say to Geoff Provest, you are not doing your job and it takes Justine Elliot to do your job," Ms McKay told the media.

"Justine Elliot as the federal member is really doing the job of the federal and the state member."

"We know in 2012 there were 198 officers in Tweed-Byron, we know in 2017 it was 168.

"What we are saying to the state government is that you are short some 20-30 police here and that is simply unacceptable."

It was then Mrs Elliot's turn to have a swing at the man who defeated her husband, Craig Elliot, for the seat in March's state election.

"Locals constantly tell me their neighbourhood and streets are being targeted by criminals who see NSW as a soft touch," Mrs Elliot said.

"Unlike the Nationals, I support the call for more police because I've seen first-hand the pressure our police are under."

But any thought Mr Provest would lay silent and cop the criticism was quashed in a matter of hours.

The Tweed MP accused the NSW Opposition Leader of distorting facts and creating fear when there was none.

"The figures (Ms McKay) is quoting are misleading because that was before the separate creation of the Highway Patrol Command," Mr Provest said.

"Since that period we have over 25 new officers appointed and currently our crime levels are at a four and half year low.

"At the end of the day it upsets me a great deal to see Labor spill lies and misinformation to create fear in the community when there is none."

"Jodi should concentrate on state Labor and I am not surprise she is here in the Tweed and not facing Labor's corruption which is being played out in ICAC (Independent Commission Against Corruption) as we speak."

As for Mrs Elliot, the Tweed National MP swiftly and savagely responded to her calls for the state government to do more.

"I am not surprise Justine Elliot is out again commenting on state issues where she has no influence and (she) has done nothing since she has been elected," he said.

The political point scoring has reignited politics in the region after a lull following the state and federal election.

With Ms McKay's pledge that Tweed residents will see a lot more of her over the next three and a half years, the state's most northern seat is sure to be a battle ground in 2023.