Poll shows Elliot will retain seat

Justine Elliot on track to win seat of Richmond according to readers of the Tweed Daily News. Scott Davis

A POLL conducted by readers of the Tweed Daily News has overwhelmingly indicated that Labor MP Justine Elliot will retain the seat of Richmond at the election.

The Reader's Poll closed on Sunday night, with 52 per cent of responders saying that Mrs Elliot would get their first preference vote when residents go to the ballot box this Saturday.

The poll indicates the major parties are going to attract the lion's share of the vote in the electorate, with more than eight in 10 saying they will vote for the major parties.

Nationals candidate Matthew Fraser, who is contesting the seat for the third time, achieved 30 per cent of the vote in our poll.

The best of the rest title went to the Greens candidate Michael Lyon as well as United Australia Party hopeful Hamish Mitchell.

Mr Lyon, acting mayor of Byron Shire, as well as Mr Mitchell each registered four per cent of the 326 votes cast last week.

Sustainable Australia Party candidate Ronald McDonald was next best placed with just two per cent of the vote.

Many in the electorate that already voted in pre-polling, with most Australians casting their votes this Saturday.