Who will you be voting for to represent Richmond in the Australian parliament
Politics

POLL: Who has your vote for this election?

Michael Doyle
by
9th May 2019 11:28 AM

THE federal election is fast approaching, with candidates making their last pitches to gain your vote on May 18. 

Pre-poll has had high numbers of people cast their vote already, but many are still undecided. 

Their are eight candidates vying for the seat. 

Incumbent MP Justine Elliot from the Labor Party has held the seat since 2004.

Nationals candidate Matthew Fraser is running for the third time, while Greens candidate Michael Lyon believes he is a chance to be elected. 

Other hopefuls are Independent candidate Ray Karam, Christian Democratic Party candidate Morgan Cox, Sustainable Australia Party candidate Ronald McDonald, Involuntary Medication Objectors candidate Tom Barnett and United Australia Party candidate Hamish Mitchell. 

At the Tweed Daily News, we want to know who you will be voting for in this election. 

Answer our poll below and tell us who will get your first preference on May 18.

The poll will close at midnight on Sunday night at 11.59pm with the results to be published in next Wednesday's edition of the Tweed Daily News

This poll is anonymous and your personal vote won't be made public.

Reader poll

Who will you vote for the seat of Richmond for the May 18 federal election?

auspol2019 australia decides 2019 federal election 2019 poll
Tweed Daily News

    Tweed vacation care on the brink of shutting its doors

    A NON-PROFIT vacation care business in the Tweed is at risk of closing its doors next month if funding is not secured

    DROWNING INQUEST: Witness saw car plunge into flooded river

    Driver describes 'tar' like mud on Dulguigan Rd.

    Harsher penalties for drink drivers in NSW

    Similar penalties for first-time offenders for drug driving offences

    Cops use spike strips to stop stolen car in Murwillumbah

    The driver was pepper sprayed after a struggle with police.