POLL: Who is the Tweed's best junior sports coach?

Those who volunteer their time to coach our junior stars and let them play the sports they love with their friends are the heart and soul of our communities.

WE PUT the call out to our readers to nominate their pick for the best junior sports coach on the Tweed - and you responded in huge numbers.

We have had 19 thank-less heroes nominated for our poll.

They range from full time workers who have been coaching for decades, to teenagers who just started this year.

Vote now to decide who is the best junior sports coach on the Tweed.

Voting closes at midnight on Monday, August 19.

Reader poll Who is the best junior sports coach on the Tweed Cindy Anderson - Terranora Twisters Netball

Mal Jarman - South Tweed Junior Rugby League

Beverley Taylor - Kingscliff Netball Club

Brendan Towell - Tweed Heads Seagulls Junior Rugby League

Viki Pengilley - Saints Netball and Tweed Netball

Sammy Fay - Bilambil Terranora Football Club

Glenn Weaver - Cudgen Hornets Junior Rugby League

Keiran Walshe and Nick Hillman - Tweed Seagulls Junior Rugby League

Daniel Taylor and Yana Natana Nutz - Tweed Seagulls Junior Rugby League

Chris Morrison - Tweed United Football Club

Daniel Capela and Shane Jarrett - Tweed United Football Club

Amy Stuart - Murwillumbah Hockey

Justin Grimson - Tweed United Football Club

John Wood - South Tweed Junior Rugby League

Matt Noble - Tweed United Football Club

Duane Smith - Colts Murwillumbah

Zak Aspery - Bilambil Terranora Football Redbacks

Paul Kane - Tweed Seagulls Junior Rugby League

Grant Bliss - Colts Murwillumbah Vote View Results

There were messages of praise and gratitude on the Tweed Daily News Facebook page for all of the 19 nominees for best sports coach.

They were so great to read, we thought we would put up our favourite comments for every coach nominated.

Cindy Anderson - Terranora Twisters Netball

Chontel Smith: Cindy is an amazing coach who has taught the girls so much throughout the netball season. Not only has she shown the girls skills to use to improve their netball game she has taught them the importance of sportsmanship, she has taught the girls to be gracious with wins and losses alike and to always respect your opponents whether they are at the top of the ladder or the bottom. We are extremely lucky to have her as our coach.

Mal Jarman - South Tweed Junior Rugby League

Tracey Ireland: Fortunate enough to have him coach my son this year, very caring and loyal to his team and club, brings out the best in whoever he coaches

Julie King: Lovely man, taught my son in the late 90's and still there doing a great job kids love him and respect him.

Rhonny Dundon: Thank you Mal for the time and energy that you give to our boys.

Mel Dee: He has been a coach there for around 20 years, he's seen many teams to the grand final. He loves everyone of his players and goes above and beyond to teach them. He is so passionate about the sport as well as the club. He is well respected in the league community.

Beverley Taylor - Kingscliff Netball Club

Lauren Thompson: Beverley Taylor under 8's mini rockets Kingscliff netball club!

Brendan Towell - Tweed Heads Seagulls Junior Rugby League

Rodney Mcalpine: Hands down, best coach for young kids. His record speaks for itself, he's coach of the u10s Tweedheads seagulls side, they were undefeated all year minor premiership and major premierships, won all the carnivals and won the grand final. Now he coaches my boys for the past 3 years u10s Tweedheads seagulls we have won 11 straight wins in a row this year, we won 12 out of 14 games in the competition games, we are now in the GF to be played up at CBUS stadium on September 7. We have three new kids in our side that have never played football field ever before. He is just the best coach for new or up coming kids to learn how to play rugby league, he teaches the kids the wrong and right ways to play the game from the start

Viki Pengilley - Saints Netball and Tweed Netball

Tweed Netball: Viki Pengilley is a dedicated Junior Coach at Club as well as Rep Level.

Sammy Fay - Bilambil Terranora Football Club

Chloe Cormack: Absolutely amazing. The best. Dedication. All the children love and respect her!

Glenn Weaver - Cudgen Hornets Junior Rugby League

Megan Stovin: Glenn is not just a coach to these boys he is a friend, a mentor someone the boys look up to

Mathew Degroot: He has been mentoring the majority of these boys since they could first pick up a ball some have been influenced by him in the later stages of their teen lives turning them into great young men. Glenn doesn't only look after these kids on the field which he does so well in one of the most successful teams in the area possibly ever. It's the influence he has off due to the respect he has from everyone involved in his side he is an inclusive coach that puts the kids first even if they aren't in his side so great full that my son has had him influence his life in such an amazing way to achieve team and individual success thank you Glenn for all you do for our boys

Keiran Walshe and Nick Hillman - Tweed Seagulls Junior Rugby League

Jenna Day: These two men have put so much time and effort in coaching our fierce little ladies

Daniel Taylor and Yana Natana Nutz - Tweed Seagulls Junior Rugby League

Stacey Maree: Both so patient, kind and caring! Go out of their way to make sure the boys have had the best season

Rena' Heap: Daniel Taylor -Super Coach for our under 9 seagulls rugby league team. Daniel has been more than a coach but a fantastic role model for shaping positive values into all our kids in the team. Daniel's commitment is everything and more that has lead to our team of kids and all our team parents building a great foundation of friendship to each other and our club. This being shown by the huge amount of time he has given our team and club. Our team of boys all know they are all individually worthy of there place within the team and that each member 100% will have their back. These values of pride, respect, self worth, mateship, team members and many more have all been supported and enriched by Daniel. He is always keen to support the kids even in the off season by checking in and being on the kids level to provide a ear to chat upon any topic. I as a parent can't thank Daniel enough for being our teams coach.

Chris Morrison - Tweed United Football Club

Tara Armbruster: Works full time but still provides so much time to our kids and with so much patience.

Daniel Capela and Shane Jarrett - Tweed United Football Club

Zac Jordan: Easily the most dynamic coaching duo in the comp,both dedicated and gives everything for the boys

Amy Stuart - Murwillumbah Hockey

Nat Rachel: All season Amy has not only coached the Murwillumbah team but umpired every game and included every player from every team that attends the game. She is a true super coach

Justin Grimson - Tweed United Football Club



Angela Mackie: This is Justin first year at coaching and has never played soccer he has gone above and beyond for this team by researching the game always has a positive attitude to the kids and parents

John Wood - South Tweed Junior Rugby League

Sharon Urquhart: He not only commits all his spare time training our team but teaches the them that a game of footy isn't about winning, it's about having fun.

Kelly Gerry: John has lead our team at South Tweed Junior Rugby League for two years... Ospreys in 2018 and Bears in 2019. The team absolutely adore him. He has a natural ability to get the best out of every kid in the team. He takes the time at the end of every game to tell each kid what they did well in the game. He's always so positive and all parents and kids are thankful for his commitment

Matt Noble - Tweed United Football Club

Kathryn Teni: He works with a lot of kids and is excellent with them. Brings out the best skills in them.

Duane Smith - Colts Murwillumbah

Lisa Johnson: This man puts 100% in one his boys, week In and week out.

Zak Aspery - Bilambil Terranora Football Redbacks

Rebel Wylie: Still a teen himself he's a wonderful role model for how to be a great guy. Polite, fun, hard-working and a great kid who has shared his love for the game with the players in the team. He's never missed a game - he's even continued to coach for the last few weeks while in great pain and on crutches from a bad knee injury that took him out of his own team for the rest of the season. Under his coaching my son scored his first ever goal in all the years he's been playing. It's been a treat to have him as part of the kids' lives this year

Paul Kane - Tweed Seagulls Junior Rugby League

Scott Tonkin: Would do anything for the boys and a all round great coach and a better bloke.

Grant Bliss - Colts Murwillumbah

Amy Rosser: Gave up so much time, has so much patience and a generally good bloke.