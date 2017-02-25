Pollie's wife shares her 94 years.

Enjoying her birthday party with close friends 94 year old Nancy Boyd at Kingscliff. Below left: Nancy Boyd enjoys her birthday. Below right: Jack Boyd, Nancy's husband.

A DOYEN of the Tweed has celebrated her 94th birthday with friends this week in Kingscliff.

The wife of former Member for Byron Jack Boyd, who held office in the New South Wales Parliament for 11 years, Nancy Boyd has lived a rewarding life engaged in the Murwillumbah and extended Tweed communities, including being patron of a number of charities and community organisations.

Having worked as a nurse in the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital from 1941 to 1944, Mrs Boyd, or 'Nan' to friends and family, returned to the Tweed where she grew up in order to start her new life with her husband.

Enjoying her birthday party 94 year old Nancy Boyd at Kingscliff SCOTT POWICK

Following Mr Boyd's 11 year service in the Citizen Military Forces (CMF), now the Australian Army Reserves, Mr Boyd was elected to the NSW government and Mrs Boyd entered the new phase of her life as a politician's wife. "(Jack) had a lot of spirit,” Mrs Boyd said of her late husband. "He was very well thought of in the Tweed because he was a quiet man and achieved a lot.”

Looking back on her life, Mrs Boyd said she held fond memories of the years Mr Boyd was in the CMF, especially when the Byron Scottish Regiment visited the district.

"When they had the tribute in Lismore, they sent up three weeks before these panels that had to go on the kilt that had to be embroidered with big rosettes on them,” she said.

"We nearly had a fit, we had to work day and night to get them done. It was such a big thing and the Generals couldn't believe it was all done in time.”