POLLING GUIDE: The complete list of where you can vote
ELECTION day is fast approaching, and millions of Australians are making their final decisions on who they want to represent their region.
Each polling station will open the ballot boxes at 8am with the polls closing at 6pm.
To make sure you know where you can vote on Saturday, the Tweed Daily News has compiled this list for the electorate of Richmond.
Ballina
Ballina Coast High School, 57 Cherry St
Emmanuel Anglican College, 62 Horizon Dr
Richmond Christian College, 7 Gallans Rd
Ballina East
Southern Cross School K-12, 2-40 Chickiba Dr
Bangalow
Bangalow Public School, 45 Byron St
Banora Point
Banora Point High, Eucalyptus Dr
Banora Point Public School, 97 Pioneer Pde
Centaur Public School, Eucalyptus Dr
St Joseph's College, 2 Doyle Dr
Bilambil
Bilambil Public School, 398 Bilambil Rd
Billinudgel
Billi Lids Long Day Care Centre, cnr Wilfred St and The Tunnel Rd
Bogangar
Bogangar Public School, 123 Tweed Coast Rd
Brunswick Heads
Brunswick Heads Public School, 2 Fingal St
Burringbar
Burringbar School of Arts Hall, 1 Old Pacific Hwy
Byron Bay
Byron Bay High School, 2 Arakwal Ct
Byron Bay Public School, 17 Kingsley St
Casuarina
Kool Kids Early Learning Centre, The Commons, 480 Casuarina Way
Chillingham
Chillingham Public School, 1420 Numinbah Rd
Chinderah
Tweed Super Sports Centre, 14-18 Chinderah Bay Dr
Condong
Condong Public School, 77 McLeod St
Coorabell
Coorabell Public School, Mango Lane
Crabbes Creek
Crabbes Creek Public School, 22 Crabbes Creek Rd
Cystal Creek
Crystal Creek Public School, 813 Numinbah Rd
Dungay
Dungay Public School, 305 Tomewin Rd
Eureka
Eureka Public School, 438 Eureka Rd
Ewingsdale
Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School, 216 Balraith Lane
Federal
Federal Former Church Building, 3 Federal Rd
Fernleigh
Fernleigh Public School, 451 Fernleigh Rd
Hastings Point
North Star Holiday Resort, 1 Tweed Coast Rd
Kingscliff
Kingscliff TAFE, 806 Cudgen Rd
St Anthony's Hall, 8 Pearl St
Lennox Head
Lennox Head Public School, 25 Byron St
Main Arm
Durrumbul Public School, 27 Durrumbul Rd
Mullumbimby
Mullumbimby High School, 9 Jubilee Ave
St John's Primary School Hall, 11 Murwillumbah Rd
Murwillumbah
Murwillumbah East Public School, 45 George St
Murwillumbah Public School, Prince St
Wollumbin High School, 94 North Arm Rd
Newrybar
Newrybar Public School, 10 Broken Head Rd
Ocean Shores
Ocean Shores Community Centre, 55 Rajah Rd
Ocean Shores Public School, 166 Shara Blvd
Pottsville
Pottsville Beach Public School, 85 Tweed Coast Rd
St Ambrose Primary School, 1 Charles St
Skennars Head
St Ambrose Primary School, 1 Charles St
Stokers Siding
Stokers Siding Public School, 252 Stokers Rd
Suffolk Park
Suffolk Park Community Hall, 143 Alcorn St
Terranora
Terranora Public School, 650 Terranora Rd
Tintenbar
Tintenbar Public School, 28 Fredericks Lane
Tumbulgum
Tumbulgum Hall, 168 Riverside Dr
Tweed Heads
St Cuthbert's Anglican Church, 13 Powell St
Tweed Heads Public School, 1-5 Stuart St
Tweed Heads South
Tweed Heads South Public School, 10 Heffron St
Tweed Heads West
Seagulls Club, 54-68 Gollan Dr
Tyalgum
Tyalgum Public School, 2 Coolman St
Uki
Uki Public School, 1463 Kyogle Rd
Wilsons Creek
Wilsons Creek Hall, 724 Wilsons Creek Rd