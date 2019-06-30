Menu
Kalyn Ponga missed the clash with the Broncos.
Rugby League

Ponga out of Origin decider

by Tom Sangster
30th Jun 2019 11:36 AM
Kalyn Ponga has been ruled out for two weeks due to a calf injury, essentially putting an end to his hopes of playing the Origin decider.

The Knights on Sunday confirmed Ponga will be sidelined for two weeks due to a calf injury, putting an end to his hopes of playing the Origin decider.

With Origin 3 just 10 days away, Ponga is highly unlikely to be ready in time for the blockbuster at ANZ Stadium next Wednesday.

Ponga was injured during Origin 2 in Perth a week ago during Queensland's 38-6 loss to NSW.

He was initially named to line up for the Knights in Round 15 but was a late withdrawal after the injury flared up.

 

"Kalyn Ponga had scans on Sunday morning to determine the severity of his calf injury," The Knights said in a statement.

"The scans showed he has suffered a strain.

"Ponga picked up the injury during State of Origin week and sat out the Knights' 26-12 win over Brisbane as a result.

"He is expected to miss the next two weeks."

kalyn ponga queensland maroons state of origin state of origin iii
News Corp Australia

