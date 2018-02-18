Pony club's gear on the move

KEEPING their gear both safe and mobile has, in the past, been something of a challenge for Murwillumbah Pony Club.

But with a new set of wheels, events at home and away will prove more efficient for the group.

Chief instructor Paula Anthony said refurbishments at the Murwillumbah Showground facilities meant their previous storage space no longer exists, as the works made way for open space underneath the grandstands.

But this has turned into a blessing in disguise for the club.

"We used to have storage facilities in the grandstand at the showground,” she said.

"When they upgraded the grandstand they took away the storage facility.”

Murwillumbah Pony Club had come into possession of an old trailer some time ago, and members have worked to have this refurbished.

"We basically upgraded that so now it's totally lockable and vandal-proof and we can carry all our equipment in it,” she said.

"All we've got to do now when we have an event is hook it up and go. It's just going to make things a lot easier for us.”

She said the trailer was large enough to fit all of their equipment with the exception of the jumps, which already had their own designated trailer.

With one mini-camp already wrapped up for the club this month and more on the horizon, Mrs Anthony said it was a big year ahead for Murwillumbah Pony Club.

"We have another mini-camp and probably an Easter camp,” she said.

The club will also host the zone dressage and flat-riding event in August for the first time in a few years, offering a great opportunity for riders from across Zone 15, which covers the area from Tweed Heads to Grafton and as far west as Bonalbo, to enjoy the Murwillumbah facilities.

"We've got probably one of the best facilities to run flat-riding and dressage,” she said.

Peter Bowkett, also from the club, said Murwillumbah business, Distinction Truck Bodies, had helped to make the trailer upgrade possible.

"Kevin and Leanne... put in an enormous effort for us,” Mr Bowkett said.

New members are always welcome at Murwillumbah Pony Club. For details, phone Paula Anthony on 0413733294.