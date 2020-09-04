Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
COVID-19 Testing Increases In Sydney As Authorities Work To Contain Growing Coronavirus Cluster Outbreaks Across NSW
COVID-19 Testing Increases In Sydney As Authorities Work To Contain Growing Coronavirus Cluster Outbreaks Across NSW
Health

Poo test picks up COVID cases missed in swabs

by Sue Dunlevy
4th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Exclusive: Nasal and throat swabs could be missing cases of COVID-19 with new evidence some infections occur in the gut and poo testing may also be needed.

Leading Australian gut specialist Professor Thomas Borody who helped discover the treatment for stomach ulcers has published a new study which shows some patients who tested negative for COVID on a nasal swab, tested positive for COVID via a poo test.

It suggests that some infections may be transmitted via bodily waste when a person does not wash their hands properly after going to the toilet.

A number of recent studies have also found some patients who were declared recovered from COVID-19 after they tested negative on a nasal swab were still testing positive in their faecal samples.

"Theoretically it could be transmitted through the gut," Professor Borody told News Corp.

Unlike the nasal swab which detects a fragment of the genetic code of the virus that causes COVID-19 poo testing extracts the entire code, Professor Borody said.

"You get a much tighter diagnosis".

However, he said poo testing was much more expensive costing $US850 per test.

The virus that causes COVID-19 takes hold in the human body by latching on to ACE2 receptors which are found in the nasal passage but these receptors are also present in the human gut, he said.

"Stool testing suggests that since large numbers of COVID-19 reside on the numerous gut ACE2 receptors, the infection in the GI tract has a pivotal role in the disease progression along with the cytokine-driven symptoms," he said.

The study also performed genetic testing on the COVID-19 samples and identified 33 genetic mutations.

 

Some patients testing negative for COVID-19 on a nasal swab test positive in a poo test. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
Some patients testing negative for COVID-19 on a nasal swab test positive in a poo test. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

 

The study of 14 people has not yet been peer reviewed but has been published on website Research Square.

Professor Borody is trialling a promising triple therapy for COVID-19 that includes head lice tablet ivermectin.

The protocol is available to registered doctors at GP@CDD.com.au.

All three medications are FDA and TGA approved.

Small international studies have found a 100 per cent cure rate.

Professor Borody is currently testing the treatment on Australian patients with results due in coming weeks.

People given this triple therapy tested negative for the virus that causes COVID-19 in their stools within two days, he said.

"We've had failed hydroxychloroquine patients who tested negative in a throat swab but still had it in their stools," he said.

 

 

 

Originally published as Poo test picks up COVID cases missed in swabs

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks poo

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Food supplies, $2.3b at risk if borders stay shut

        Premium Content Food supplies, $2.3b at risk if borders stay shut

        News Friday is D-Day for states to agree to new definitions of COVID-19 “hot spots” in a bid to open borders, with $2.35 billion as well as food supplies at risk.

        MOST WANTED: 4 people police need to speak with urgently

        Premium Content MOST WANTED: 4 people police need to speak with urgently

        News POLICE are seeking community assistance to locate four people.

        Proposal for 42-room boarding house lodged with council

        Premium Content Proposal for 42-room boarding house lodged with council

        Council News $2.85 million DA has been touted as affordable housing opportunity

        Footy chief’s ‘odd’ car swap at border

        Premium Content Footy chief’s ‘odd’ car swap at border

        Sport How The Suns Mark Evans exchanged vehicles at border