Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Poolwerx is encouraging pool users to stay safe this summer. (Credit: Jesse Smith Photographer)
Poolwerx is encouraging pool users to stay safe this summer. (Credit: Jesse Smith Photographer)
News

Pool boss urges simple steps to prevent ‘something tragic’

Adam Daunt
15th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

There is no Australian pastime quite like having a dip in the pool, but a lack of precaution can see a pool become a dangerous place.

Drowning is the greatest cause of accidental death for children under five in Australia.

Each week, on average, one child drowns, many in their own backyards.

Research by CHOICE found more than half of Australian pool fences tested did not meet the Australian safety standards for pool fencing.

"We know swimming is a favourite pastime for Aussies, but sadly, we also know toddlers are most at risk of drowning, particularly in backyards," John O'Brien, CEO and founder of Poolwerx, said.

Mr O'Brien recommended checking around your pool for potential hazards including checking the pool gate and not leaving climbable objects near a pool.

After the Northern Rivers was hit by a deluge of rain across December and early January, that can also allow leaves, dirt and algae spores get delivered into pool water.

Those containments can be harmful both to pool users and leave pool equipment needing a service or replacement by a pool technician.

"It takes just a few seconds for something tragic to occur, but pool owners can take … simple steps to make sure our kids are safer by the water," Mr O'Brien said.

northern rivers community northern rivers flood northern rivers health pool fence pool safety
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        65 charges: Men to face court on fraud, property allegations

        Premium Content 65 charges: Men to face court on fraud, property allegations

        News One of the accused was expected to face court on 61 charges this week

        Cocaine, LSD and $21,000 cash found in routine traffic stop

        Premium Content Cocaine, LSD and $21,000 cash found in routine traffic stop

        Crime A traffic stop near Byron Bay led to serious drug supply charges

        Algae levels have ‘quadrupled’ at dam in a week

        Algae levels have ‘quadrupled’ at dam in a week

        News “Recreational users should not come into contact with the water.”

        'So much greed': residents slam plans to resume paid parking

        Premium Content 'So much greed': residents slam plans to resume paid parking

        News Decision to end free hospital parking met with residents' anger