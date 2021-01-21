Pool owners need to stay vigilant this summer

Ready to jump in your home pool this summer?

Make sure you've got the latest safety certificate before cooling off.

Tweed's swimming pool and spa owners are reminded to remain vigilant and ensure their property meets the required safety standards.

Under NSW Government legislation, all pools and spas must be registered and certified as part of the approval process.

Additionally, anyone buying, selling or leasing properties with a swimming pool (including spas and wading pools) must have a Certificate of Registration and a Certificate of Compliance.

This applies equally to short-stay holiday rentals offered through providers such as Airbnb.

Make sure you compliance certificate is up to date.

A Certificate of Compliance is valid for three years, provided no changes have been made to the pool barrier during that time and these can be issued by council officers or private certifiers.

Building Surveying Team Leader Dean Napier said swimming pool safety was a top priority for the council, particularly at this time of year.

"Swimming pool safety is a critical issue, with drowning remaining a national problem," he said.

"Latest statistics from Royal Life Saving Australia showed 248 people lost their lives to drowning between 1 July 2019 and 30 June 2020 - with 11 per cent of those fatalities occurring in swimming pools.

"This is a tragedy and we are doing everything we can to support pool owners to prevent such accidents from occurring.

"Constant supervision of children when they are within the pool area is key."

Tweed Shire Council officers are on hand to assist pool and spa owners to meet certification requirements.

"Our fully-trained staff have a comprehensive understanding of the legislation and legal requirements, ensuring pool owners get the right advice, first time," Mr Napier said.

"Their service is guaranteed to be efficient and affordable, ensuring peace of mind.

"This service forms part of council's commitment to deliver high quality services to meet the needs of Tweed residents now and into the future."

The service, which has a capped application fee of $250, includes an initial inspection and a follow-up inspection, if required.

The council will refund $100 of this fee if the pool fence passes on the first inspection.

Mr Napier said the council's service was fast and efficient, with applicants contacted within 48 hours to arrange an inspection.

If the pool or spa is identified as non-compliant, a detailed and easy-to-read report is emailed, including photographs of specific issues and recommendations on how to rectify them.

"This process has seen reinspections halved, with pool owners and fencing contractors able to fix the issues easily, saving time and money," he said.

"As part of council's program, all customers receive email alerts and updates as well as a reminder when their Certificate of Compliance is due for renewal."

Application forms are available by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/SwimmingPools or call Council's Customer Contact Centre on 02 6670 2400.