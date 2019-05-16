Poor driving to be targeted

ON PATROL: NSW Police will be on high alert this weekend for dangerous driving during Operation Chrome.

Police in the Northern Region are launching Operation Chrome this weekend to reduce road trauma and save lives on rural roads.

Operation Chrome is a state-wide regional operation being held in Northern, Southern and Western regions over the weekend.

The operation will utilise police from all districts within the Northern region who will work alongside officers from the Traffic & Highway Patrol Command.

Police will target poor driving behaviours on rural roads including speeding, drink and drug-driving, not wearing seatbelts, using a mobile phone behind the wheel and fatigue.

Drivers and riders should expect to see more police on rural roads and highways over the weekend.

Assistant Commissioner Max Mitchell, Commander of the Northern Region, said reducing rural road trauma was a top priority for the entire region.

"During Operation Chrome, it won't just be officers from the Traffic & Highway Patrol that will be tasked with keeping everyone safe on our roads,” he said.

"If you are on the road and doing something wrong, you can expect to be stopped by police in an unmarked car, general duties police, or one of our highway patrol officers.

"Our main aim is to stop fatal crashes before they happen. Road safety is everyone's responsibility. If everyone takes personal responsibility for their actions, it will save lives. It's that simple.”