Pop duo set to sell hidden QLD hideaway

The Veronicas are selling their property in the Sunshine Coast hinterland. Image supplied.

The Veronicas are selling their property in the Sunshine Coast hinterland. Image supplied.

AUSTRALIAN singing sensations The Veronicas are selling their tropical oasis in the Sunshine Coast hinterland where they worked on their new album.

Lisa and Jessica Origliasso bought the sprawling Landsborough property for $695,000 in 2019 when they moved back to Queensland from Los Angeles.

The Veronicas are selling this property in Landsborough, in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, complete with an outdoor hot tub.

The remote location has been perfect for reflecting, creating their latest music and keeping a low profile, although the pop duo is frequently spotted around Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier-Mail, Lisa and Jess said they were reluctantly relocating and looking for a buyer for their hidden retreat.

The homestead on the property has recently been renovated.

"It has been a dream living on the Sunshine Coast, so close to Australia Zoo, and amongst the most beautiful hiking trails and beaches in the world," the girls said.

The chart-toppers say they love the privacy of the property and the architectural features of the house, along with the ability to grow vegetables and fruit trees, have dogs and chickens, and still only be 40 minutes from Brisbane CBD.

The property contains a shed and studio with a sleep-out and ensuite.

It's been the perfect place to quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have been focusing on time with family, growing our own food, cooking, home renovations, and finishing our album of course, too," they said.

This studio, which is separate to the house, could be used as a home gym.

"We have really appreciated having the land to ground us daily, the hot tub, and the privacy.

"We have been so blessed to have such an inspiring home to live in and create in during this time."

The Veronicas’ property is in Landsborough in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

While they admit the pandemic has had an impact on the Australian music industry, they have learned to adapt to the situation.

"For us it's about staying grateful for the opportunity to grow in new ways, spending time grounded in one place for the first time in 15 years, and continuing to stay inspired and flexible.

The homestead has a large balcony overlooking lush lawns and gardens.

"Nothing in life is permanent, so being present and kind is what is most important."

The Veronicas are about to release their first album in six years, Human, and have just launched their latest single, Biting My Tongue.

Inside the house The Veronicas are selling in Landsborough.

When asked what fans can expect from the album, the girls replied: "Our fans know to expect the unexpected."

Their rural retreat is for sale with John Stamp, principal and lead agent at Belle Property Sunshine Coast.

One of the bathrooms inside the home.

The homestead has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sits on a huge 2773sqm of land, on the edge of a national park.

The house has recently been renovated and features a master bedroom with his and hers walk-in wardrobes and an ensuite with twin basins and a rain shower.

The kitchen features gas cooking, stone benchtops and brass hardware.

The kitchen features gas cooking, stone benchtops and beautiful brass hardware.

There is also an undercover deck that offers an outdoor kitchen and entertaining space overlooking the yard.

The master bedroom features his and hers walk-in wardrobes and an ensuite with twin basins and a rain shower.

When the girls were in need of some relaxation, they just hopped in the five-seat, outdoor cedar hot tub.

And who needs a recording studio when you have a 168 sqm shed to convert into the perfect space to belt out a tune.

A close-up of the ensuite, which features twin basins, a rain shower and a circular freestanding bath.

Next to the shed is a studio room with an automated roller door, sleep-out and ensuite.

Jess and Lisa said they were considering investing in Queensland real estate again now they "have a taste for architecture, interior design and renovations".

"We are really interested in continuing down that path for future real estate opportunities."