Pop-up loos create a stink on the Gold Coast

The new pop-up open-air dunny in Orchid Avenue, which come out of the ground for use between 11pm and 4am, is something council is considering for other parts of the city. Picture: Richard Gosling

THE Federal Tourism Minister is branding controversial open-air urinals in Surfers Paradise a "bad idea", but the city's council wants to dump more on the city.

Federal Tourism Minister Steve Ciobo yesterday joined Surfers Paradise traders to condemn the new $400,000 pop-up loo and "modesty screens" which do little to shield passers-by from men peeing in the two urinal bays.

"These open-air toilets are a very bad idea," Mr Ciobo said. "They cheapen the image of Surfers and frankly, turn the street scape into a toilet.

"Council would do much better in building some enclosed, dedicated facilities."

Thomas Bartley, 27, visiting Surfers Paradise for a buck's weekend, tests out the new pop-up urinal on Orchid Avenue on Saturday night: “It probably could have a bit more screening.”

The installation in the midst of nightclub strip Orchid Avenue has one fully enclosed female cubicle and rises out of the ground for use from 11pm to 4am.

On Saturday night, the first three male users all avoided the open urinal and used the female bay.

