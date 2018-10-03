Pop princes revealed as Kingy Beach Hotel's next big act

THE Kingscliff Beach Hotel has landed yet another big name after it announced the Melbourne-based electronic duo Client Liaison will play the venue in November.

Posting on their Facebook page this afternoon, the hotel ambitiously declared the upcoming gig to be "the show of the century", advising fans to prepare for a set that will be a "multi-sensory experience that will feed any listeners' appetite. International in flavour, cosmopolitan in style".

Client Liaison at Falls Festival, Byron Bay. Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

The event comes hot on the heels of Sneaky Sound Systems' set at the pub last weekend, and sets from Regurgitator, The Church, You Am I and The Hoodoo Gurus earlier in the year, as well Australian rock icon Daryl Braithwaite's upcoming gig next Sunday, October 13.

Client Liaison caught the eyes and ears of the Australian music landscape with their 2012 release of the music video for End of the Earth, which became a cult hit on YouTube.

Client Liaison on stage. Justin Ma

Now, the duo has established itself as a mainstay on the Australian festival scene, with a blend of kitsch Australiana and melodic 80's synth-pop that gets audiences across the country giddy.

Client Liaison

When: Saturday, November 17

Where: Kingscliff Beach Hotel

Doors: 7pm

Tickets: $35 + booking fee