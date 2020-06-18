1980s' star sings a new tune after finding love in Kingaroy

NEW MUSIC: Lynda Teh-Ogden has released her first song in over 30 years.

FOR the first time in over 30 years Lynda Teh-Ogden, a Singapore pop star in the 1980s who now lives in Kingaroy, has released a new song that has blown up in China.

Mrs Teh-Ogden was a hugely successful popstar in Singapore and China back in the 1980s.

She performed for sell-out crowds and was living her childhood dream.

"Growing up singing was always a hobby and I never thought I actually had a chance of turning it into a career," she said.

SINGING QUEEN: Lynda Teh-Ogden performing back in the 80s. Photo Contributed

"But all of a sudden I was a popstar and working with some of the most well-known names.

"Two years in I decided it wasn't the life for me.

"I didn't want them to control my life. I didn't want all of the publicity."

When Mrs Teh-Ogden, now in her 50s, was 24, she signed a five-year contract as a recording artist in China.

"They wanted to control and change everything," she said.

"They wanted to tell people I was 18 and to control what I wore and how I looked and who I spent time with in public.

"About six months in to the contract I wanted to get out.

"Thankfully one of my music teachers took my place and I could get out.

"But I wasn't allowed to do anything to do with music publicly until the five years was up."

Mrs Teh-Ogden said after her years in the limelight she had her heart set on becoming a career woman.

"I joined a company as a junior secretary and then eight years later I had worked my way up to being a senior secretary," she said.

"I knew what I wanted and I put in the work to get it."

Despite her new line of fulfilling work Mrs Teh-Ogden found herself missing singing and performing.

"Once my five years was up I started performing for charity and to fundraise for causes I believed in," she said.

"A highlight for me was performing for the Sinapore Prime Minister at a charity event.

"It was sold out and was one of my last performances before moving to Australia."

In 2002 Mrs Teh-Ogden was working as an executive secretary, performing at sold-out fundraising events, and was running a poetry blog.

"I used to get a lot of messages on my poetry blog and didn't think much about them," she said.

"But one day I got a message from my now husband Steve.

"I was a bit sceptical that someone from a regional town in Australia was messaging me but he sent me a really lovely poem and then we started talking everyday.

"We did long distance for two years and met a few times before I moved over to Australia.

"It was a big decision leaving my country, family, friends, and job.

"But love is everything to me so I wanted to move here to be with Steve."

LOVE WINS: Lynda Teh-Ogden moved all the way to Kingaroy to marry local real estate agent Steve Ogden. Photo: contributed

Mrs Teh-Ogden moved to Australia to be with her husband Steve Ogden in 2004.

Mr Ogden was working in Kingaroy as a real estate agent for his father Gary Ogden when he sent his future Sinapore-based wife a poem online and kindled the spark that transformed into the happy couple's marriage.

They have now been living in Kingaroy together for 16 years.

Mrs Teh-Ogden has worked numerous job in Kingaroy, studied at the Tafe, and completed a degree at the University of Southern Queensland since living here.

She has also performed at numerous charity events in and around the South Burnett and is always on the lookout to stretch her vocal chords.

"I've always loved singing so I have been trying to keep doing it as much as possible," Mrs Teh-Ogden said.

"I'm active on a few apps and have large followings from my fans over in China and Sinapore.

"Most of my videos get a couple of hundreds of thousands views.

"Lots of recording studios have approached me with songs to release new music and I've featured in a few books about famous pop stars and where they are now.

"I'm remembered as little Teresa Teng because people said my voice was the most similar to hers. She was huge in the industry."

SINGAPORE STAR: Back in the 80s Kingaroy based Lyda Teh-Ogden was a big pop star in Singapore and China. Photo: Madeline Grace

Just last month Mrs Teh-Ogden received life-changing news.

"A producer got in touch with me and said I have this song that we think would be perfect for you," she said.

"Usually I say no but after listening for just a few seconds I knew this was my song.

"So they sent me the music and I recorded it at home on my iPad in my pyjamas.

"It is now streaming online and has done really well in China in its first week out.

"I'm so excited to be back making music and doing more of what I love."

Mrs Teh-Ogden said she has future plans of recording more music with the producer and hopes to perform the song in China and Sinapore once travel restrictions are lifted.

The song is available here and is in Mandarin.

Mrs Teh-Ogden has a flare for languages and can speak and sing in English, many Chinese dialects, Mandarin, Cantonese, Hokkien, and Tecochew.