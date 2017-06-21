Pop-up theatre options for The Tweed Hospital

QUICK FIX: NSW Minister for Health Brad Hazzard says short-term improvements will still be made to the over-stretched Tweed Hospital before the new hospital is completed.

THE State Government has promised short-term fixes for the struggling Tweed Hospital to ensure it can meet community needs.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard last week re-committed to addressing pressing needs at both Tweed and Murwillumbah hospitals as he announced the new $534 million Tweed Hospital on a greenfield site.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said several options had already been identified for improvements.

"We've had a number of discussions but in the interim we were looking at using pop-up theatres, surgery theatres,” Mr Provest said.

"There's some out at Broken Hill, there's some up at Mount Isa, and they basically take three days to install and each unit has two fully-operating theatres in them that meet all the standards.

"There's also pop-up wards. So there are things in the market and I'm aware of discussions taking place about interim measures to pick up that and to the best of my knowledge the medical staff council has been involved.”

Rob Davies, Tweed Medical Staff Council Co-chair, said the most important issue was keeping the busy emergency department functioning.

"The thing about the theatres is we're not meeting our community demands, but it's the same in oncology as well, so those are things that need to be addressed,” he said.

"(But) more of an issue for the emergency department rather than emergency department space is the number of inpatient beds. So if you do more surgical cases then you fill up the beds in the hospital, and then there's nowhere to admit the emergency patients. That then means we don't have a functional emergency department.”

Mr Provest said while details on the new facility were light-on, the region could expect fully-integrated cancer and cardio treatments, while he said the number of operating theatres would double.

"The other thing I'd like to add is that Murwillumbah Hospital is an important feeder,” he said.

"Tweed will become the centre, but Byron and Murwillumbah will feed up to here... I would like to allay fears in Murwillumbah and let people know that hospital is an important part of health services in this area.”