22°
News

'Poppa' Bill is another side of Tweed homeless crisis

Mitchell Crawley | 11th May 2017 3:34 PM
MOVING ON: A run of terrible luck has left "Poppa” Bill Short with few options but to live on the banks of the Tweed River in his Coaster.
MOVING ON: A run of terrible luck has left "Poppa” Bill Short with few options but to live on the banks of the Tweed River in his Coaster. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

"POPPA” Bill Short lives in a broken-down camper next to the banks of the Tweed River at Chinderah and says he'll "probably die” there.

It's not an outcome that worries him, but one he's come to terms with, admitting he's "had a good life” and is at peace with the way it might end.

The 73-year-old's wife died last year, and now his main companion in life is a deaf cat he named after her.

It doesn't come when it's called and he suggests his kids don't like the connection, but there's a small part of him reassured by its presence, and he says he likes the company.

"Poppa” Bill represents part of the Tweed homeless crisis. There was a time, not so long ago, when he ran successful towing and service station businesses, had a house in Kingscliff, but a stretch of bad luck following the death of his wife led to him initially living on a houseboat that sank, and then in a camper that broke down around the time of the flood and was inundated.

He could only watch as water swamped his campervan during the flood at Chinderah.
He could only watch as water swamped his campervan during the flood at Chinderah. Scott Powick

"I can't afford to live in a house,” he said.

"I lost my wife last year and couldn't stand the house any longer. After 54-years of marital bliss, I just had too many memories, mate, and I had to change my life. So that's when I went and bought the boat and lost that. So I pulled this (van) out of storage.

"Everybody knows me because I had the service station here and a service station at Kingscliff and a service station at Murwillumbah and they think, 'Geez, he's a rich bugger, what's he doing bludging there?' But when my wife died, unbeknown to me, three months before she died she changed her will.”

A run of terrible luck has left Poppa Bill Short with few options but to live on the banks of the Tweed River in his Coaster.
A run of terrible luck has left Poppa Bill Short with few options but to live on the banks of the Tweed River in his Coaster. Scott Powick

"Poppa” Bill said he would continue living the way he does even if offered social housing or crisis accommodation because there are others who needed support more.

"I feel there's more need for families to have those places than a single guy,” he said.

"I've seen families sleeping in this area.

"There's two blokes just down the road here, and one is in a van, a normal van, and he has three kids and nowhere to live.

"There's a problem in the whole of Australia, mate, not just here. I've searched and my daughter has searched and there's just nothing affordable.

"People live like this because there's no options.

"Even in a caravan park if you go with a tent it's going to cost $300-$400 a week.”

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  chinderah cyclone debbie tweed flood 2017 tweed floods tweed heads and coolangatta you have a friend

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

'Poppa' Bill is another side of Tweed homeless crisis

'Poppa' Bill is another side of Tweed homeless crisis

"POPPA” Bill Short lives in a broken-down camper next to the banks of the Tweed River at Chinderah and says he'll "probably die” there.

How Instagram star Ellie Bullen built an empire

Ellie Bullen spruiks a plant-based diet

Queensland woman now has more than half a million followers

Man charged over ATM found in Tweed River

A MAN has been charged, and an ATM recovered from the Tweed River

Budget 2017: North Coast loses out, Richmond MP says

Richmond MP Justine Elliot was hoping for flood support funding in the Federal Budget.

Justine Elliot slams budget as 'unfair' for families

Local Partners

'We feel safer working on deployment in warzones'

SECURITY personnel face an increasingly unpredictable work environment due to people under the influence of drugs.

'Will be sawn in half': classifieds strangest job posting

Job hunting generic. Classifieds generic. Employment generic.

For this role you will be expected to be sawn in half

Mother's Day with a big twist

Why not try the psychic fair at the Carrara Markets this Mother's Day?

"The fair is sure to be fascinating and entertaining”

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Splendour VIP passes raise massive sum for flood relief

FUN IN THE SUN: Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

50 Flood Relief Gold Passes were auctioned last week

Sausage sanga without the bread? Pete goes full paleo

IF there’s no bread or sauce, is it even a sausage sandwich? Pete Evans thinks so.

These hilarious Facebook posts will make you cringe

Entertainment

A series of dim-witted online posts will make you chuckle

Today Show denies Block of Cash giveaway is a ‘scam’

The Today show is coming to regional Queensland on Monday May 30. The crew, from left, Stevie Jacobs, Sylvia Jeffreys, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson, Tim Gilbert and Richard Wilkins. Supplied by Channel 9.

Nine forced to deny that popular morning segment is a scam

'Did you enjoy my husband?': The tear-filled text

Lucy breaks down as she reads the text message to Carl and the group.

“I’m curious to know if you enjoyed f***ing my husband."

The Last Resort’s disastrous ratings debut

Last Resort contestants Sharday and Josh.

NINE’S much-hyped show has been labelled a “spectacular failure”.

Myf’s European dream gig

Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

Myf Warhurst is in Kiev to host SBS’s coverage of Eurovision.

What's on the big screen this week

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

RIDLEY Scott's new Alien film will make you jump.

A Massive 1035m2 block offering Space, Peace and Privacy

18 Fir Street, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 $460,000 ...

Adjoining a large, grassy reserve at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home has undergone a full transformation and offers great value for money. An open plan...

Central Coolangatta Apartment - 350 Metre Walk to The Beach

1/130 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $365,000

This perfectly positioned ground floor apartment is only 350 metres to the iconic Kirra Beach and just a short stroll to cafes, restaurants and all that...

Pristine Home in Prestige Location

9B Bourke Lodge Drive, Currumbin Valley 4223

House 4 2 4 Auction

This unique impeccably presented, 7 year old, Currumbin Valley acreage property offers a charming blend of classic elegance and modern-day convenience. Designed...

Fantastic, Fully Refurbished Duplex

1/72 Worendo Street, Southport 4215

Duplex 2 1 1 Offers Over...

A brilliant opportunity to own a beautifully refurbished duplex that's definitely priced to sell in the highly sought-after Southport/Chirn Park...

Well Maintained Apartment a Short Walk to the Heart of Coolangatta

18/72 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 2 $440,000 ...

FIRST INSPECTION SATURDAY 20TH MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything Coolangatta...

An Absolute Stand Out Buying Opportunity!

7/18 Blake Street, Southport 4215

Town House 3 2 1 Interest Above...

Spanning two levels and offering a unique townhouse lifestyle this neatly presented home has it all - space, position, convenience, potential. Located in the...

Renovator with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute private position with spectacular panoramic ocean views and...

Renovated Apartment Directly Opposite Kirra Beach and the Surf Club

10/22 Marine Parade, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 1 1 1 $385,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND 13TH MAY 11:00 - 11:30AM On the third level of the highly sought 'Kirra Gardens' complex this renovated apartment is priced to...

Position Perfect

39 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 3 4 $1,475,000

Capturing ocean views from an exclusive and elevated position, this homes design has truly embraced a seamless flow between easy living and contemporary...

SECURE FREE STANDING TOWN HOME WITH OUTSTANDING VIEWS

2/4 Second Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 2 1 Asking Price...

Single lock up garage with internal access, plus an additional on-site car park space. Enjoy stunning views from just about every room, located at the end of a...

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!