Menu
Login
Eggs being recalled for potential salmonella.
Eggs being recalled for potential salmonella.
Health

Warning over Coles and Woolies eggs

by Stephanie Bedo
21st Mar 2019 11:01 AM

Shoppers at Coles, Woolworths and independent stores across the country are being warned not to eat Bridgewater Poultry eggs they've recently bought.

Woolworths 12 Cage Free Eggs 700g, Victorian Fresh Barn Laid Eggs 600g, Victorian Fresh Barn Laid Eggs 700g, Victorian Fresh Barn Laid Eggs 800g, as well as Loddon Valley Barn Laid 600g in Victoria and South Australia only have been recalled.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand issued the warning this morning due to potential microbial salmonella contamination.

The products have been available for sale at Woolworths and independent stores in ACT, NSW, VIC, TAS and Coles in VIC and SA.

Food products contaminated with salmonella can cause severe illness if eaten.

Any people concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

coles contamination editors picks eggs recall salmonella supermarket woolworths

Top Stories

    Health Minister demands Labor release hospital costs

    Health Minister demands Labor release hospital costs

    Politics Hazzard says it will cost "millions” to relocate hospital.

    • 21st Mar 2019 11:41 AM
    Saffin welcomes Labor pledge for $7.4billion into school

    Saffin welcomes Labor pledge for $7.4billion into school

    Politics Ms Saffin said Labor is committed to helping NSW students

    Tax will hurt Tweed workers: Provest

    Tax will hurt Tweed workers: Provest

    Politics Labor tax slammed ahead of election

    Safety fear for missing Tweed teenager

    Safety fear for missing Tweed teenager

    Crime The 13-year-old girl disappeared on Friday.