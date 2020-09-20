Popular Tweed Coast cafe reinvents itself with new menu

Ripples Licensed Cafe has created a new menu to overcome the COVID-19 restrictions which impacted their buffet breakfast.

RIPPLES licensed cafe at North Star Holiday Resort at Hastings Point is turning eight years old this month and they are ready to celebrate after a tough year.

Famous for their buffet breakfast, Ripples has been forced to adjust and adapt their practices to meet the COVID-19 restrictions but that has led to a creative new menu.

Marketing Manager Lisa Collier said she was proud of how the team had worked together to overcome a serious challenge and flourish.

“We firmly believe the longevity of Ripples has stemmed from our long-term commitment to continually adapt to suit the needs of our guests,” Ms Collier said.

“There has never been a time in North Star’s history when this has been more important.

“The team has always been willing to accept change and with restrictions around dining and food service constantly evolving, the next logical step was the introduction of a contactless ordering platform at Ripples.

“The new system streamlines dining, allowing guests to choose, order and pay for meals via their mobile phone from the comfort of their table, bringing an additional level of hygiene and safety on top of our already comprehensive COVIDSafe plan.

“The platform can also be used by locals or in-house guests wishing to order takeaway.”

That creativity has seen Ripples invent a creative new menu in place of their beloved buffet with a focus on produce from Tweed and the Northern Rivers.

“The Big Breakfast and Eggs Benny are on the menu, joined by some ‘insta-worthy’ creations like the Acai Granola Bowl, a morning burst of goodness with coconut yoghurt, fresh fruit, chia seeds and honey,” Ms Collier said.

“For a hearty, on-trend kickstart to the day, chefs have combined potato, chorizo, cherry tomato, spinach and capsicum with a white bean hash, topped with fried eggs and served on toasted flatbread.”

To experience the new menu and celebrate Ripples turning eight, visit www.rippleslicensedcafe.com.au or find Ripples on Instagram and Facebook.