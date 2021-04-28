Porsche driver sentenced for filming dying cops

Porsche driver Richard Pusey has been sentenced to 10 months jailfor outraging public decency by filming and swearing at four dying police officers after the tragic Eastern Freeway crash a year ago.

Given time served, the 42-year-old could walk free if he is granted bail on other matters. He could also be back behind the wheel in less than six months.

Pusey, wearing a green prison tracksuit and a face mask, learned his fate via video link from the Metropolitan Remand Centre this morning.

Inside the County Court of Victoria, where family members of the four dead police officers watched on, Judge Trevor Wraight told Pusey his conduct was "heartless, cruel and disgraceful" but that he accepted Pusey was remorseful.

"I accept that there is evidence of genuine remorse," Judge Wraight said. "You said it was 'horrible' and that others would view what you did as offensive. You said you were ashamed of the video (you filmed)."

In sentencing Pusey, Judge Wraight said he took into account the impact of negative publicity on Pusey's case - publicity that led to Pusey receiving death threats and his family and friends being impacted.

Judge Wraight also took into account the need for public deterrence and protection of the community.

Pusey was also fined $1000 and had his license suspended for two years backdated to October 2020. He has already served 296 days in prison.

Richard Pusey will be sentenced this morning. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP

Judge Wraight also ordered Pusey to undergo ongoing psychological treatment in the community.

Pusey, labelled by Judge Wraight "probably the most hated man in Australia", has served almost 10 months in prison. Prosecutors had called for more jail time.

The mortgage broker pleaded guilty in March to three charges, including the rare charge of outraging public decency.

He also admitted to reckless conduct endangering serious injury by speeding, and to possessing MDMA and cannabis.

Pusey had been pulled over for speeding when a 20-tonne truck driven by an ice-addled driver crashed into the emergency lane city-bound just after 5.30pm.

Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King, Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Joshua Prestney were killed in the crash.

But Pusey's life was spared because he was urinating away behind a steel barrier away from the police officers.

Pusey's immediate response was to collect his phones from the police vehicles and film the dying officers instead of helping, responding to witnesses who pleaded with him to do something by callously saying, "They're dead".

The nation was disgusted when he recorded himself making shocking comments like, "Look at that, you c**ts. I guess I'll be getting a f**king Uber home, huh," as he walked around the bloody crash site.

Wreaths laid at the Victoria Police Memorial on St Kilda Road to mark one year since four officers were killed on the Eastern Freeway. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

Pusey was heard saying, "It's amazing, that is f***ing justice. Amazing."

A magistrate previously labelled Pusey's actions "highly intrusive and morally repugnant".

On the night of the crash, Pusey sent an email to a Victorian police officer explaining what he had seen.

"I feel very unwell as what I saw was horrific," he wrote.

"I went to the doctors and he asked me to see him in the morning. Three males died instantly. (Sen Const Taylor) was in a state of shock. She was a nice lady. There was a doctor at the scene within seconds. I was behind the steel barrier just moments before the truck came through. I have to sleep now as my head is fuzzy."

Pusey has charges pending in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court for alleged assault from an incident in December last year and August 2019.

Earlier this month, truck driver Mohinder Singh was sentenced to 22 years in jail on four counts of culpable driving causing death, three drug trafficking charges and drug possession.

The 48-year-old had barely slept in the days leading up to the crash, and told people he was hallucinating a witch and "stick figures" that weren't there - but he still got behind the wheel.

An hour before the crash he was dealing ice out of his truck.

He was seen veering in and out of lanes by terrified motorists in the lead-up to the fatal minute at 5.36pm.

His manager at Connect Logistics, Simiona Tuteru, will fight four charges of manslaughter for allowing Singh on the road despite his condition, with the case still before the courts.

- with Frances Vinall, NCA NewsWire

Originally published as Porsche driver could walk free today