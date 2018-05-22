Portable classroom slam

Kingscliff Public School has the highest amount of demountable classrooms in the Tweed at 14.

NEW State Labor candidate Craig Elliot has slammed Tweed MP Geoff Provest over the number of demountable classrooms across the region.

There are 38 demountable classrooms across the Tweed, with Kingscliff Public School having the highest amount at 14, while Pottsville Beach Public School has 11 and Banora Point Public School eight.

Cudgen and Terranora Public Schools each have two demountables, while Duranbah Public School has one.

Mr Elliot said demountables were only meant to be a "temporary solution” and "not supposed to sit in playgrounds for 20years”.

"Tweed students and teachers deserve the best learning environments with adequate room to play,” he said.

"The needs of local families and students are being ignored by Mr Provest, who instead of delivering for our area has decided to irresponsibly waste $2.2billion on two existing stadiums in Sydney.”

But Mr Provest hit back at claims the NSW Government was not spending money on education.

He said many of the demountables were installed while Labor was in power and the current State Government was spending $5 million to replace demountables at Pottsville Primary School.

He said replacing demountables and refurbishing Kingscliff Public School was also a high priority.

"Demountables are used where there are surges in school populations and every demountable is airconditioned,” he said.

"We have $100 million coming from the budget to our schools and Kingscliff is one of the high priorities, refurbishing the school and removing the demountables, so I think the region is being well serviced. I don't think Mr Elliot is aware of what's going on with our school system.”

New documents released last week revealed that 4182 demountables across the state were more than 20 years old.

NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley said the "explosion of demountables has left kids with barely a blade of grass to play on”.