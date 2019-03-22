Positive move for rural owners

GOOD MOVE: Dion Andrews has welcomed council's decision to re-engage with the rural community.

COUNCIL will open up further consultation with rural landholders over the Rural Land Strategy.

A Mayoral Minute at Thursday night's council meeting resolved to better engage with landholders who will be effected.

The motion was carried unanimously to open a review into better ways to reach out to rural landholders, and potentially create a new stakeholder group.

Mayor Katie Milne said during the meeting that the council could be better in making sure all voices were heard and making the process simpler. "It is my suggestion we try and form a stakeholder reference group ... so we can get a much more cohesive discussion,” Cr Milne said.

Councillor Pryce Allsop spoke warmly of the motion, saying it would be a popular decision with the rural community.

"I know the rural property community will be excited that this is revisited,” Cr Allsop said.

"I'm sure they will be happy to express where they are coming from and how they feel about (the Rural Land Strategy).” Spokesman for the Combined Tweed Rural Industries Association, Dion Andrews, said the council decision would be welcomed by the Tweed's rural population.

"We were happy with the way that turned out.

"We were glad council has listened to us and they are willing to go back reaching out to the rural community,” he said.

"I think the Mayor and Councillor Cooper verbalised they really want to get out to the farmers and really engage them.

"It is good to see they are actually getting out to the rural landholders.”