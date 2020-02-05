Emergency crews bracing for ‘possible flash flooding’

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the Gold Coast city to receive 35mm to 50mm today with the Tweed region expected to receive 20mm to 60mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the Gold Coast city to receive 35mm to 50mm today with the Tweed region expected to receive 20mm to 60mm.

GOLD Coasters are being warned to prepare for flash flooding with up to a month's worth of rain expected during coming days.

Thunderstorms are expected to lash the city for the next week, bringing in "heavy falls".

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the city to receive 35mm to 50mm today with the Tweed region expected to receive 20mm to 60mm.

The rain is tipped to stay until Monday.

Flooding in Southport in January.

SES area controller Mark Kelly has warned people to batten down the hatches, clean out gutters and not to drive if areas are flooded.

"There is likely to be thunderstorms coming through and rain to persist for days," he said.

"Possible flash flooding may occur in low lying areas if there's intense rainfalls.

"It depends on how much rain falls, where it falls and over what period of time it falls."

The Gold Coast received more than 300mm of rain within 12 hours in mid-January, sending Gold Coasters into havoc with dangerous flash-flooding.

"Flooding can cause some big dramas," Mr Kelly said.

The “heavy” rain forecasted for the next couple of days could lead to flooding. Picture: Glenn Hampson

"Don't drive into flood waters because it's very dangerous and you don't know what's underwater.

"You don't know if there are branches or if the road is washed away underneath. With these thunderstorms rolling through, there are living to bring short, sharp gusts of wind too.

"Any loose items people have in their backyard should be tied down or put away so they don't become projectiles.

"(The SES) is prepared for storm season and we are ready to assist people in need. But if you do get stuck, call triple-0, that's an emergency."

Between 8mm to 25mm is forecasted to fall tomorrow, with 8mm to 15mm Friday, 8mm to 200mm Saturday and 15mm to 40mm on Sunday.