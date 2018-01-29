Possible housing options for Mooball

LOOKING FORWARD: Residents can have their say on the future of Mooball's development plans.

LOOKING FORWARD: Residents can have their say on the future of Mooball's development plans. Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

THE future of Mooball village is up for discussion again as residents are invited to share their opinions on what type of housing they'd like to see approved by Tweed Shire Council.

Residents on Tuesday met with council staff and the developers behind a proposed new estate at the village to discuss the draft development design guidelines, which are on public exhibition until February 19, and how the guidelines will play a larger part in the expansion of Mooball.

As part of the council's February 2017 decision to rezone the Mooball urban release area - which sits almost directly behind the parcel of land on the southside of Tweed Valley Way, land comprised of Lot 2 in DP 534493 and Lot 7 in DP 593200 - the developers were required to present a plan on what housing in the area would look like.

"(The draft development design guidelines) were a condition in the planning agreement that legally prevents (the developer) lodging a development application until council approves this plan,” the council's acting planning director Iain Lonsdale said.

The draft guidelines propose several housing options for future development, each fitting within the general aesthetic of the countryside.

In the document presented to the council, the draft guidelines will provide a framework for any future development of "dwellings that relate harmoniously to each other as a group but allow individual expression”.

"Any (Mooball) houses that come (to council for approval) into the future will have to comply with the guidelines,” Mr Lonsdale said.

The council is urging residents to submit their responses on the draft design guidelines to allow it to make an informed submission to the developers about their plan.

"The immediate effect is on the Mooball community, and that's who we've consulted with,” Mr Lonsdale said.

"The council may have things of its own (it wants to address), but we're making the submission to the developer.”

However Burringbar resident Elke Meyer said she believed not enough long-term planning had been carried out.

"I think it again shows an astounding lack of foresight for what this area is about to be subjected to,” she said.

"These are not adequate extended infrastructure plans. I expect this will lead to higher unemployment and the issues that arise from that.

"I'd be very interested to know how many locals want their little private country town to stay that way.”

Burringbar resident John Lacey said he was disappointed to learn of the development plans for Mooball.

"I like Mooball just how it is,” Mr Lacey said.

"(It) seems like council won't be happy until it's one big suburb all the way to Pottsville.”

Have your say