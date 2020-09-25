Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
man dies from rare condition after potting plants.
man dies from rare condition after potting plants.
Health

Pot plant turned man’s brain to ‘liquid’

by Shireen Khalil
25th Sep 2020 1:04 PM

A man has died just days after being exposed to contaminated soil while he was potting plants, causing his brain to turn to "liquid".

The 82-year-old had caught a rare infection caused by free-living amoebas (FLA) which is commonly found in soil.

He was feeling weak for two weeks before going to a hospital emergency department.

He also had a history of B-cell lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, but had been in remission for more than a decade.

A day after admission, the patient then became weak on his right side, and developed an "altered mental status", researchers from Emory University in Atlanta wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine.

An elderly man has died just days after catching a rare infection caused by free-living amoebas which turned his brain to ‘liquid’. Picture: New England Journal of Medicine
An elderly man has died just days after catching a rare infection caused by free-living amoebas which turned his brain to ‘liquid’. Picture: New England Journal of Medicine

Despite receiving treatment for bacterial, fungal and viral meningitis, the patient's condition worsened where he began to have seizures and experienced drowsiness.

It came after an MRI scan had revealed he also had an abnormality in his left frontal lobe which helps control language related movement.

Two days later, a second scan showed he had a large lesion in the temporal lobe.

The elderly man died nine days after being admitted to a hospital, the report read, however it did not disclose which hospital or where the man lived.

 

The 84-year-old was exposed to contaminated soil while potting plants. Picture: iStock
The 84-year-old was exposed to contaminated soil while potting plants. Picture: iStock

An autopsy revealed he died from "liquefactive necrosis" in part of his brain. It's when the tissue transforms into a thick liquid mass.

It also identified an acanthamoeba species, which allowed doctors to diagnose him with granulomatous amoebic encephalitis - a rare, and usually fatal, central nervous system disease caused by free-living amoebas.

"The amoeba is transmitted through contact with soil or fresh water," doctors wrote in the report.

"Discussion with the patient's wife revealed only an exposure to soil from potted-plant maintenance."

 

Originally published as Pot plant turned man's brain to 'liquid'

More Stories

health offbeat plant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Incredible North Coast home wins major building award

        Premium Content Incredible North Coast home wins major building award

        News “IT ALL came together in a really stylish finish with a lot of detail... it all just worked well.”

        • 25th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
        10 news bites you might have missed last week

        Premium Content 10 news bites you might have missed last week

        News CATCH up with your North Coast news with these snippets from around the region.

        Beauty fan scams buyer in dodgy smartphone deal

        Premium Content Beauty fan scams buyer in dodgy smartphone deal

        Crime It was the third time Beadman escaped a conviction

        ‘The bus crashed … it was like a washing machine’

        Premium Content ‘The bus crashed … it was like a washing machine’

        Feature The Gold Coast’s worst-ever bus crash killed 11 people