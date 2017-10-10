24°
News

Potager is among the state's best

WELCOME RECOGNITION: Chef Tom Kadwell at Potager cafe in Carool.
WELCOME RECOGNITION: Chef Tom Kadwell at Potager cafe in Carool. Liana Turner
Liana Turner
by

CAROOL'S kitchen garden eatery Potager may be hidden away in the hills, but it's no secret in the hospitality industry.

Potager has nabbed a finals place in this year's NSW Tourism Awards.

The cafe has been named among the state's top contenders in the Tourism, Restaurants and Catering category for the awards, which are now in their 28th year.

Co-owner Peter Burr said after taking out Excellence in Dining in the Tweed Shire Business Excellence Awards in July, they hoped to add another accolade to the mix.

"Having been open for only a relatively short 18 months, this is a real achievement for Gareth and I,” Mr Burr said.

"We've worked very hard to deliver a superior new dining experience for the Tweed and to be included in the company of some long-standing and highly awarded dining establishments for this award is fantastic recognition for us.”

Mr Burr said the support of the Tweed and surrounding communities had helped Potager to cement its place as a true foodie destination.

"This is such an exciting time for us, none of which would have been possible without the support of our loyal customers from the Tweed, the Gold Coast and further beyond,” he said.

"Whatever the outcome on the night, we already feel winners. However, we'd love you to keep your fingers crossed for us.”

The NSW Tourism Awards will be presented at Sydney International Convention Centre on Thursday, November 16. More details at potager.com.au.

Tweed Daily News
Alleged drink-driver nabbed at more than three times limit

Alleged drink-driver nabbed at more than three times limit

A man will face Tweed Heads Local Court after allegedly driving at more than three times the legal alcohol limit

Caba residents take stand against Adani

STRONG STANCE: Residents gathered at Cabarita on Saturday for a protest against the Adani coal mine.

The Tweed Coast has joined a national campaign against Adani

Why this Instagram star abandoned by male followers

“I definitely have lost a lot of male followers.''

Tweed's king of the donuts reminisces

YUMMY: Barry Hardcastle from Tweed City Donut King with a batch of the new product.

A trip down memory lane with donuts.

Local Partners