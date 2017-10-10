Potager is among the state's best

CAROOL'S kitchen garden eatery Potager may be hidden away in the hills, but it's no secret in the hospitality industry.

Potager has nabbed a finals place in this year's NSW Tourism Awards.

The cafe has been named among the state's top contenders in the Tourism, Restaurants and Catering category for the awards, which are now in their 28th year.

Co-owner Peter Burr said after taking out Excellence in Dining in the Tweed Shire Business Excellence Awards in July, they hoped to add another accolade to the mix.

"Having been open for only a relatively short 18 months, this is a real achievement for Gareth and I,” Mr Burr said.

"We've worked very hard to deliver a superior new dining experience for the Tweed and to be included in the company of some long-standing and highly awarded dining establishments for this award is fantastic recognition for us.”

Mr Burr said the support of the Tweed and surrounding communities had helped Potager to cement its place as a true foodie destination.

"This is such an exciting time for us, none of which would have been possible without the support of our loyal customers from the Tweed, the Gold Coast and further beyond,” he said.

"Whatever the outcome on the night, we already feel winners. However, we'd love you to keep your fingers crossed for us.”

The NSW Tourism Awards will be presented at Sydney International Convention Centre on Thursday, November 16. More details at potager.com.au.