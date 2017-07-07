VIDEO: More raids possible as police crack down on bikies

Police in this week's bikie crackdown operation in the Tweed.

POLICE will not rule out more raids after a co-ordinated crackdown on bikie activity in the Tweed this week resulted in the arrest of a Kunghur man and several local properties searched.

Superintendent Wayne Starling said recent violent acts believed to be related to tension between rival clubs had prompted police to strike.

The operation, carried out under Strike Force Walenore, saw local police join special riot and gang squad officers from Sydney as well as police from across the border.

On Thursday, they swooped on five properties believed to belong to OMCG members in Tweed Heads, Tweed Heads West, Urliup, Bogangar and Kunghur.

The officers were searching for firearms, firearms parts, and ammunitions, according to police.

The 50-year-old man at Kunghur was arrested for possessing knuckle dusters and growing prohibited plants.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station before being taken by ambulance to Tweed Heads Hospital suffering a medical condition.

It's expected he will be charged at a later date.

Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen, Tweed Byron LAC Crime Manager, said local police would maintain their hardline stance against bikies.

"We will continue to conduct high-visibility and high-impact operations like this to target and disrupt the activities of outlaw motorcycle gangs and their associates," Det Insp Cullen said.

"The operation highlights how important it is for us to co-operate with other law-enforcement agencies, such as Queensland Police, to ensure members of these groups who break the law face serious ramifications.

"The safety of the community is our priority, and we will not tolerate public acts of violence - or any activity - that puts that safety at risk."

The special police operation follows a spike in bikie activity in recent weeks.

The first was a fight between rival gangs in the car park of Seagulls Club minutes after kick-off of the second State of Origin game in June.

Two men were later charged with affray following investigations into the brawl.

The shooting murder of bikie associate Ace Hall in a Tweed industrial estate followed days after the fight.

However police denied the two incidents were linked.

Superintendent Starling praised his command following the raids and said the cross-border operation was a reminder to criminals police were united in the fight against gang activity

"Local police have been very heavily involved," he said. "They have been led by our crime manager, Brendon Cullen, and supported by the Gangs Squad's Strike Force Raptor, Public Order Riot Squad, the Queensland police and the dog squad."