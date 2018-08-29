Pots and tots on show

TOO GORGEOUS: Merilyn Gilmore and four-month-old Daisy Geary are out to promote the Murwillumbah Anglican Church Fete, which will feature a baby show and - for something different - a colourful teapot competition.

THE annual Murwillumbah Anglican Church Baby Show and Fete is going a little potty this year.

As well as all the usual old-fashioned church fete attractions, organiser Merilyn Gilmore said they had decided to hold a teapot competition.

Ms Gilmore said the search was on for the most unusual and colourful teapots.

"We decided to try something a bit different this time around,” she said.

"We've had competitions for shoes and even teaspoons so we thought why not teapots.”

You can bring your teapot along and have it judged on the day, according to Merilyn, who has been helping to organise the fete for some 24 years.

As well as the teapot display, the fete will include its famous baby show. Entries will be accepted from 9am on the morning with judging at 10am - entry fee is $5 and there will be five age groups (up to four years) and three sections in each age group.

"There will be the crowning of "Prince and Princess” plus a trophy for Baby of the day from KB Trophies,” she said.

"The lucky entrant prize will be a free portrait shoot with two digital downloads plus a free family portrait shoot from Hannah Mudge, Blossoms photography.”

Age groups include birth to six months, seven to 12 months, one to two years, two to three years and three years with prizes for cutest smile, happiest baby and longest eyelashes in each category.

Stalls on the day include, cakes, sweets, produce, plants, jams, pickles, books, toys, flowers, craft, trash and treasure and plenty of food and fun for the kids.