Potters fire up old technique

Madeleine Murray | 6th May 2017 10:55 AM
DEDICATED: Murwillumbah Potters member Claire Byrne stoking the fire at 2am.
DEDICATED: Murwillumbah Potters member Claire Byrne stoking the fire at 2am. Cheryl Campbell

IT'S A shock to arrive at the Murwillumbah Potters shed and see four women wearing protective clothing, welding masks and gloves while stoking a huge furnace through two doors belching flames.

Last Friday, the Murwillumbah Potters did a wood firing, the most ancient and dramatic kiln technique. The brick kiln is 2.5m long and 2m high, all hand-built at Fernvale 21 years ago by Jim Hall.

For months the group had been collecting and storing recycled wood, enough to fill two large trailers.

The women started on Friday morning, filling the kiln and carefully arranging and stacking the shelves and props to hold about 400 pots. It took them six hours just to pack the kiln.

Veteran potter Ronda Luland hands one of the Murwillumbah Potters their work from the kiln.
Veteran potter Ronda Luland hands one of the Murwillumbah Potters their work from the kiln. Cheryl Campbell

There is no door on this hand-built kiln so the potters carefully bricked up the entrance and stuffed wadding into the space above the bricks.

At 4pm they were ready to start the fire. Everyone wore protective clothing and used a welder's mask when stoking. The women and one man worked four to a shift, doing six-hour shifts.

Potter Ann Lee said the wood firing was quite a process.

"We start with a small fire in one side of the kiln to warm pots gently so that steam can come out very slowly, otherwise they blow up,” Ms Lee said.

"We stay with slow fire until 400 degrees Celsius - that takes about five hours. Then we light the second firebox. Now the heat is starting to climb we can go a lot faster. By the time you reach 800 degrees you are stoking every five minutes.”

It's hot, exhausting work. The women stoked all night and didn't finish until 2pm on Saturday after 22 hours of feeding the fire.

They closed the damper, plugged the air holes and left the kiln to cool down for three days.

On Wednesday morning, about 25 potters arrived for the grand opening. They carefully removed the bricks from the entrance and for the next two hours veteran potter Ronda Luland stood in the kiln and carefully handed out the stunning pieces to eager potters.

The results were spectacular - a rough, earthy, intense finish formed by the power of fire.

The work will be on display at the Stoker Siding Design Studio and during the Mud Trail in Fernvale from August 19-20.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  fernvale murwillumbah potters pottery

Murwillumbah artisans flame their passion by making use of a brick kiln made 21 years ago in Fernvale.

