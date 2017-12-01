Potters to show wares at Christmas sale

Anne Lee of the Murwillumbah Potters placing a pot into the old wood fired kiln at Fernvale Hall. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Tweed Daily News

Anne Lee of the Murwillumbah Potters placing a pot into the old wood fired kiln at Fernvale Hall. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Tweed Daily News Nolan Verheij-full

MURWILLUMBAH Potters is one of the lucky winners of a $5000 grant from ITV, producers of I'm a Celebrity ... Get me Out of Here!.

The British production company, which has been filming the successful program in the Murwillumbah area for many years, offered $50,000 in grants to not-for-profit groups.

Murwillumbah Potters has been going for 40 years. The group, which offers classes to the community, works out of Fernvale Hall, a former one-room schoolhouse that celebrated its centenary last year.

GOOD NEWS: Members of the Murwillumbah Potters group, pictured at last year's centenary celebrations, were pleased to receive a grant to help them restore the 100-year-old Fernvale Hall. Scott Powick

Anyone can drop in and work with clay from 10am-3pm on Wednesday and Friday. They can do hand-building at a big central table or throw pots on a wheel in the annex.

The Fernvale Hall, used for overflow visitors and pottery sales, is beside the schoolhouse. The $5000 grant money will be used to install two roof ventilators, two solar-powered skylights and to vermin-proof the hall.

"We're absolutely thrilled,” coordinator Ann Lee said.

"The improvements to the Tweed Shire Council's property will benefit the community and the potters.”

Murwillumbah Potters Xmas Sale is on from 9am to 4pm this Saturday and Sunday on December 2 and 3.

More than 15 potters' work will be for sale. There is a kids clay play, wheel demonstrations, drinks, cakes and sausage sizzle. All free.

Directions: Turn off Tweed Valley Way onto Fernvale Rd, which is about 5km south of the Tweed Regional Gallery. Fernvale school is the first drive on the right, at the bottom of a small hill.