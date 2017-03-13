Pottery boom in Stokers Siding

STOKERS Siding has become a hub of creativity again for artists following the opening a pottery store.

Stokers Design Studio owner Lisa Young has brought back the art of pottery to the town, and artists from around the shire are embracing the new outlet.

Having opened the studio in January, Ms Young said business was booming.

"A lot of people are coming in,” Ms Young said.

Stokers Siding Potter Madeleine Murry with some of her wares. SCOTT POWICK

But this is not the first time Stokers Siding has been the home of pottery.

The studio once belonged to renowned potter Bob Connery, and Ms Young said she was honoured to bring back the craft.

"The store not only to brings back the resurgence of pottery but it is a place to collaborate with all the local artist in the Tweed region,” she said.

"This area harnesses people's inner creativity and it tends to bring it out through relaxation and lifestyle and these beautiful surrounds.”

Ms Young is excited to showcase the work of many local artists.

"We are endeavouring to bring that same community feeling and have brought back ... beautiful creations supporting the Murwillimbah potters where already three of the potters have their work in the studio.”

"Local potter Di Watson, who was taught by Bob and 84 years old, also has her collection of pottery in the studio.

"Complementing the potters are other pieces from local artisans including artist in residence Alan Watts from Uki who has lived in the area for 25 years and not only paints but constructs amazing sculptures using recycled metal pieces found in the Tweed Valley.”

FAST FACTS

Stokers Design Studio is having a grand opening Sunday, April 2. For more information, contact:

www.stokersdesignstudio.com.au

224 Stokers Rd, Stokers Siding