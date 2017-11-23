Pottsville Beach Public School to get 13 new rooms

BUILDING FUTURES: Pottsville students Taylor, Holly, Faith and Chandani led by principal Mark Downward jump for joy in anticipation of the upgrade.

BUILDING FUTURES: Pottsville students Taylor, Holly, Faith and Chandani led by principal Mark Downward jump for joy in anticipation of the upgrade. Scott Powick

POTTSVILLE Beach Public School is getting ready for a major upgrade as the New South Wales Government reveals its plans for the local school.

The new school facilities announced this week will include 13 classrooms, a library and an administration centre, with construction expected to begin early next year.

Pottsville Beach Public School principal Mark Downward said the upgrades were a "shot in the arm” for the school community.

"It's wonderful that the government is investing some big dollars in the Pottsville Beach Public School,” Mr Downward said.

"We're one of the fastest growing areas on the North Coast and we're finally getting the infrastructure we need.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

With an average of 700 students, Mr Downward said the school's facilities badly needed upgrading with students currently using 13 demountables as classrooms.

"We're hoping to move into those (new) classrooms on the first day of the school year in 2019 but it does depend on weather,” he said.

"All classrooms are built for 30 students.

"(The designs are) a little bit more flexible than your conventional classrooms with a lot more glass and technology to be installed.

"It's going to be very modern, like the classrooms down in Sydney.”

The plans also include extra playground space and parking.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the school upgrade would help meet the future enrolment needs of the area.

"This upgrade will ensure that local students can continue to receive a top-quality education in a great school,” he said.

NSW Education Minister Rob Stokes said Pottsville Beach was one of 120 schools benefiting from the $4.2billion school building program announced as part of the 2017-18 State Budget.

"This upgrade will transform this school and provide the high-quality learning facilities that local families deserve,” he said.

The State Government will also be holding community information sessions in December about the project.