Pottsville Beach Sports Club's new menu will bowl you over

TASTY: The Kitchen Head Chef Steve Summers with restaurant manager Amelia Best serve up great food. Scott Powick

A GOOD meal can be hard to find.

But when you're in Pottsville, The Kitchen is the place to go for a scrumptious lunch or dinner.

Pottsville Beach Sports Club's new restaurant is the talk of the town, with many people heading down for the tasty Sunday buffet breakfast or the mouth-watering barbecue ribs.

We chat to Pottsville Beach Sports Club's general manager Michael Judd about The Kitchen:

Why did you open a new restaurant?

"It's a new restaurant, new staff, new everything. It's been a bit of a tough road but it's going great now. The new restaurant was formed by the leaving of the previous contract caterers.

It gives us more flexibility and allows us to do what we want to do in terms of food and drink specials.

The whole club is now run by the club which gives us a greater opportunity to diversify ourselves in different areas.

What can people expect when dining at The Kitchen?

It's The Kitchen for a reason because we're just putting out good hardy pub meals that people want at reasonable prices. Price ranges from $12 to up to $30. We've got members' meals prices.

We're doing lunch and dinners now.

We're also doing a buffet breakfast on Sundays, which is proving to be really popular.

It's an all you can eat buffet, with bacon and eggs, like what they do at the resorts.

There's your basic continental breakfast, juices and fruits and then a full hot breakfast.

We also do a lot of dinner shows and functions.

Who's cooking up the food in The Kitchen?

We hired our head chef Steve Summers, who comes with a wealth of knowledge. He's an award-winning chef. He's always been in food and he's very into using local produce.

We've added 25 new staff to our payroll. We've gone from about 20-odd staff up to about 50. We've got a lot more employment opportunities and we're probably the biggest employer in Pottsville now.

There's no us and them, the club's all under the one umbrella and we all work together as a team.

The main focus is obviously customer service and customer attention.

Where: The Kitchen is at the Pottsville Beach Sports Club, 479 Coast Road, Pottsville

When: Tuesday-Sunday for lunch 11.30am-2.30pm and Dinner 5.30pm-8.30pm. Sunday buffet breakfast 8-10.30am.